Heart Evangelista's Chanel pizza, fries found 'distasteful'
Heart Evangelista's Chanel-inspired pizza and fries
Heart Evangelista via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Category is: Couture Cuisine.

Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista is taking some heat and being told to get out of the kitchen after posting pictures of Chanel-inspired pizza and fries, which netizens described as not in good taste.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fresh out of the oven. ???? @chanelofficial

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

 

“Fresh out of the oven,” Heart on Wednesday posted a photo of a pizza with meat toppings brandishing the logo of luxury fashion brand Chanel.

The day before, she posted a picture of Chanel-cut fries with the caption: “Fries but make it fashion.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fries but make it fashion. ????????‍?? @chanelofficial

A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on

 

Both times Heart tagged the official account of the French company.

The reviews are in, but they’re not looking for good for Heart.

 

 

The 35-year-old was also criticized earlier this year for her Hermes-inspired face masks for what online users said is an ostentatious display of wealth during the state of public health emergency in the Philippines.

Related: Health is Wealth: Heart Evangelista posts tutorial for DIY 'Hermes'-inspired face masks

1 hour ago
The reviews are in, but they’re not looking for good for Heart.
