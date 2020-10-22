Heart Evangelista's Chanel pizza, fries found 'distasteful'

MANILA, Philippines — Category is: Couture Cuisine.

Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista is taking some heat and being told to get out of the kitchen after posting pictures of Chanel-inspired pizza and fries, which netizens described as not in good taste.

“Fresh out of the oven,” Heart on Wednesday posted a photo of a pizza with meat toppings brandishing the logo of luxury fashion brand Chanel.

The day before, she posted a picture of Chanel-cut fries with the caption: “Fries but make it fashion.”

Both times Heart tagged the official account of the French company.

The reviews are in, but they’re not looking for good for Heart.

miss heart i love u but girl...this is so tacky very jinkee pacquiao realness ka dito https://t.co/uQMKJ4PiNa — Gigi on YouTube (@gigiesguerra) October 22, 2020

i can always count on heart to display the ugliest forms of wealth-signalling https://t.co/jCI6AZhwjB — Tintin ???? (@grosshuman) October 22, 2020

Rich ppl are so boring ???????????? https://t.co/DZcrwNQc1i — Nathania (@PilosopoTanya) October 22, 2020

hahahaha it's so tacky goodnight https://t.co/Rse9ygnEp8 — arden (@unardent) October 21, 2020

“Sabi ni mommy I can only eat fries if it’s chanel.” https://t.co/Ge1q3xaKFp pic.twitter.com/fkABcZjUCy — cha (@ULTKJN16) October 19, 2020

The 35-year-old was also criticized earlier this year for her Hermes-inspired face masks for what online users said is an ostentatious display of wealth during the state of public health emergency in the Philippines.

