In her Instagram stories, Heart Evangelista showed the process of making her "Hermes" face mask during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines.
Screen grab, Heart Evangelista via Instagram
Health is Wealth: Heart Evangelista posts tutorial for DIY 'Hermes'-inspired face masks
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista has managed to surprise netizens once again by brandishing what seems to be a luxury Hermès face mask that she apparently made all by herself from refashioned materials.

“Dahil wala magawa sa Bahay need maging creative. Kaya natin toh,” Heart posted on Twitter with a praying emoji at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philippines.

(Since there’s nothing to do at home we need to be creative. We can do this.)

Known for her extravagant outfits and over-the-top looks, Heart had to clarify among online users that the mask wasn’t a branded accessory.

She even offered to send a personally-made mask to a Twitter user since she had some to spare, revealing she had been crafting masks for her family while at home using old ribbons.

Her full COVID-19 mask tutorial can be found on her Instagram stories.

“We are making ourselves fashionably safe...but this (mask exterior) isn't the one so kailangan mo siyang lagyan ng filter (so you need to stitch together a filter)...we're gonna make this happen,” Heart said in a continuous video split between her Instagram stories.

The supposedly inexpensive materials she displayed include ribbons with brands like Chanel and Hermes.

“So basically this one (mask exterior) actually is from Japan but it cannot be for the virus so you have to stitch the ones (masks) that have the filter,” Heart explained.

"And then we're gonna put this little cute Chanel ribbon that's from...I think this was from a perfume or I don't know. But not, this isn't from a bag. Iba 'to eh (This is different).”

Despite the gesture, the socialite has been criticized for what some online users said is an ostentatious display of wealth during the state of public health emergency in the Philippines.

