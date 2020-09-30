COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Reno Liver Spread apologizes for non-FDA registration
In an interview with Teleradyo radio show yesterday, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said Reno wrote to them and apologized.
FDA/Released
Reno Liver Spread apologizes for non-FDA registration
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The manufacturer of popular liver spread brand Reno apologized to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for failing to get a license and is now in the process of getting one.

In an interview with Teleradyo radio show yesterday, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo said Reno wrote to them and apologized.

“They wrote to us and apologized because they weren’t able to have their product registered,” Domingo said.

“They registered in 2017 to get a license to operate as a manufacturer of food. Their factory passed [the test] and we advised them to [have their product] registered but they weren’t able to do so,” he added.

Domingo said that the liver spread manufacturer already submitted their application and they are just waiting for them to complete the requirements.

“What I know is that they already submitted their application for registration the other day. We’re just waiting for them to complete the requirements. As long as these requirements are complete, the FDA will quickly approve [their application],” he said.

Reno has been a household name since 1958. But last September 17, FDA said in a statement that Reno had no product registration, making the brand a trending social media topic. 

“Upon extensive search of FDA databases, Reno liver spread failed to secure a certificate of product registration. The FDA is mandated to inform the public, through an advisory, that the Reno liver spread is not registered as a processed food product and must secure the requirement from this office,” the FDA said in the statement.

RELATED: FDA to Reno food firm: Secure certificate of registration

