COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Check out food-to-go ideas available this #DadsDayWithSM.
Photo Release
Father’s Day feast is just taps away with food-to-go by SM
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Our dads have become the many different versions of themselves in this pandemic—errands runner, DIY guy, chef, and all-around family man.

We may be stuck at home but it’s no reason to let Dad’s Day pass by like a breeze. Celebrate a family feast and take your dad’s favorite food bundles straight to your home via SM’s food-to-go services!

On the go? Pick up your food items instead at the designated Daddy Drop Points in select SM malls nationwide.

In partnership with Waze, you can now easily locate the curb side pick-up point. Open your Waze app and wait for a visual cue to prompt that will lead you to the designated pick-up area in the mall. 

“As we try to overcome this pandemic, it would be nice to give our dad his much-deserved treat on his special day, especially that we have now made it easier to shop through our seamless takeout and delivery services,” said SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Check out these food-to-go ideas available this #DadsDayWithSM:

1. Boodle fight

Nothing beats a home celebration with signature Pinoy flavors! Try out a wide selection of local restaurants that offer boodle feast staples like lechon, sisig, crispy pata, and more. Check out the list of open restaurants via our Viber Communities here.

2. Go-to comfort food

Your dad sure needs his burger fix by this time. Get his cravings delivered to your home from his fave food hotspots. Have a specific restaurant in mind? Scroll through SM’s downloadable e-menu here.

3. Restaurant bundles

Keep the celebration going from breakfast, lunch to dinner. Easy-on-the-pocket family meals, bundles, and salo-salo packages are now up at various restaurants in SM. How about a pizza party for dad? Special coupons are up at Pizza Hut.

4. Sweet treats

No meal is ever complete without dessert. Treat your dad with his guilty pleasures like ice cream, muffins, cookies, or maybe you can take a chance at baking the crowd-favorite homemade ube pandesal. Don’t forget to shop for ingredients at SM Markets.

Get full access on the latest Dad’s Day offerings of reopened restaurants at SM via downloadable e-menus here.

In partnership SM’s pabili and delivery apps, shoppers may also have their food items delivered to their homes! Get daily updates on SM’s takeout and delivery services through Viber Communities here.

 

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.

FATHER'S DAY SM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 day ago
Celebrating Father’s Day at home has never been this good with ready-to-eat, comfort food
By Gerald Dizon | 1 day ago
Bring home something special for dad this Father's Day!
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Rounds of love through pandesal
By Heny Sison | 6 days ago
Give and you shall receive, and it will be given back to you a hundredfold.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
6 days ago
Children’s school closes, artisanal pastry business opens
By Joey Brillantes | 6 days ago
Businesswoman Suzette Tieng Yu has a virus. It’s named Unbridled Joy and it’s highly contagious. With a constantly...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
8 days ago
Jollibee introduces 'new normal' dine-in setup
8 days ago
As the brand re-opens more of its stores and resumes dine-in services in select areas, it has intensified the implementation...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
13 days ago
Kitchen city: Food made safe…and delicious
By Paolo Romero | 13 days ago
Food-to-go and meal deliveries in the country are not expected to taper off in the coming months after having seen a swift...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
14 days ago
Pizza Hut reopens more branches, offers convenient take-out options
14 days ago
Pizza Hut reopens more stores and implements 'new normal' protocols.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with