Father’s Day feast is just taps away with food-to-go by SM

MANILA, Philippines — Our dads have become the many different versions of themselves in this pandemic—errands runner, DIY guy, chef, and all-around family man.

We may be stuck at home but it’s no reason to let Dad’s Day pass by like a breeze. Celebrate a family feast and take your dad’s favorite food bundles straight to your home via SM’s food-to-go services!

On the go? Pick up your food items instead at the designated Daddy Drop Points in select SM malls nationwide.

In partnership with Waze, you can now easily locate the curb side pick-up point. Open your Waze app and wait for a visual cue to prompt that will lead you to the designated pick-up area in the mall.

“As we try to overcome this pandemic, it would be nice to give our dad his much-deserved treat on his special day, especially that we have now made it easier to shop through our seamless takeout and delivery services,” said SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Check out these food-to-go ideas available this #DadsDayWithSM:

1. Boodle fight

Nothing beats a home celebration with signature Pinoy flavors! Try out a wide selection of local restaurants that offer boodle feast staples like lechon, sisig, crispy pata, and more. Check out the list of open restaurants via our Viber Communities here.

2. Go-to comfort food

Your dad sure needs his burger fix by this time. Get his cravings delivered to your home from his fave food hotspots. Have a specific restaurant in mind? Scroll through SM’s downloadable e-menu here.

3. Restaurant bundles

Keep the celebration going from breakfast, lunch to dinner. Easy-on-the-pocket family meals, bundles, and salo-salo packages are now up at various restaurants in SM. How about a pizza party for dad? Special coupons are up at Pizza Hut.

4. Sweet treats

No meal is ever complete without dessert. Treat your dad with his guilty pleasures like ice cream, muffins, cookies, or maybe you can take a chance at baking the crowd-favorite homemade ube pandesal. Don’t forget to shop for ingredients at SM Markets.

Get full access on the latest Dad’s Day offerings of reopened restaurants at SM via downloadable e-menus here.

In partnership SM’s pabili and delivery apps, shoppers may also have their food items delivered to their homes! Get daily updates on SM’s takeout and delivery services through Viber Communities here.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on all social media platforms.