WATCH: BGC restaurant offers 'Crabzilla' for seafood lovers

MANILA, Philippines — Love seafood?



The Ministry of Crab at the luxury hotel Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) boasts mouthwatering selections of freshly-caught seafood sourced only from the Philippines’ best catch.

Ten different sizes of crabs are offered as the restaurant’s mainstay, ranging from 500-gram varieties that fetch a minimum P1,750, to the massive “Crabzilla” that weighs at least two kilograms for a base price of P12,500.

“We actually don’t get to have the crabs until like in the afternoon at around 3 p.m. That’s because in the morning, our fishermen, they’re out catching it and then we gather that in the ports,” service manager Chloe Borela told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

“And then they deliver it fresh every single day. So we don’t have an account until later on of what we’re getting because we really want it to be as fresh as possible when we serve it.” — Ratziel San Juan, Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

