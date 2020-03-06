ALLURE
Meet SAM the robot, SM Supermalls’ and the country’s first-ever smart mall attendant.
SM/Released
Say hello to ‘SAM the robot' at SM Aura Premier
(Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Your friendly interactive mall attendant is now at SM Aura Premier!

SAM the robot, SM Supermalls’ and the country’s first-ever smart mall attendant, is present to give delightful malling experiences to shoppers of SM Aura Premier.

“SM has always been a home of fun and awesome experiences for shoppers and families alike. As we introduce SAM at SM Aura Premier and soon in other SM malls nationwide, we will continue to give our shoppers more extraordinary reasons to bond and spend time with loved ones in our malls,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

SAM the robot is designed to help with directions and provide mall information about the latest deals, promos, and events in a fun way.

Equipped with an advanced face recognition technology, it can also give personalized greetings to customers once they enter the mall.

Customers can also chat with SAM through the SM Supermalls Facebook page where it serves as a 24/7 online concierge that can provide information like branch locations, mall schedules, and promos, to name a few.

With its pilot run at SM Megamall in 2019 and now at SM Aura Premier, SAM the robot is set to roll out to other SM malls across the country this year including SM City North EDSA, SM Lanang Premier, SM City Clark, and SM Seaside City Cebu.

SAM was created in partnership with the Cal-Comp Technology (Philippines), which is a leading provider of electronic and original design manufacturing services.

 

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages: @smsupermalls.

