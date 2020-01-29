IN PHOTOS: Solaire’s steakhouse dishes get a Michelin-star treatment

MANILA, Philippines — Always on the lookout for bold, new flavors, Filipino foodies are becoming more and more discerning. Sometimes it’s not just enough to dine at a popular food franchise, or to line up for the newest trending dish or beverage. Sometimes, what it takes is a Michelin star.

While the Philippines is yet to have its very own Michelin star restaurant, there are, however, Michelin brands and chefs that have already set up shop here.

This is what Solaire is offering this February at its award-winning Italian steakhouse, Finestra. To do so, it has tapped Michelin-starred Chef Andrea Spagoni, the man behind Hong Kong’s only Michelin-starred steakhouse, Beefbar.

He takes a quick break at Beefbar to showcase his genius at the third leg of Solaire’s Culinary Masters Series from February 5 to 8.

Here’s a sneak peak of what Chef Spagoni will serve during this four-night-only showcase at Finestra Italian Steakhouse:

Delicacy of meat

With a career spanning 20 years, Spagoni has introduced Italian cuisine and steakhouse to many parts of the world. Always, he brings out the delicacy of meat, like this dish Short Rib Tataki.

Served in yuzu ponzu sauce with celery and red onion, this appetizer is sure to kick start a gastronomic journey like no other.

Wine pairing: Bolla Merlot, Trevenezie IGT, Veneto

Flavors of the world

Solaire’s Culinary Masters series brings in world-renowned culinary talents to Manila, starting with three Michelin-star Japanese Chef Jun Yukimura followed by Singapore’s top celebrity Chef Justin Quek.

Spagoni is the third chef to be featured and one can expect his reinterpretation of Italian classics.

One such example is the Fennel Seed Risotto topped with hearty pork belly and unique Sambuca sauce.

Wine pairing: Bolla Valpolicella Classico DOC, Veneto

Italian fare — and flair!

Since opening, Finestra has been known to indulge its diners with premium cuts of steak, be it Japanese Omi or US Snake River Farms Wagyu beef. Culinary Masters will be no different.

One dish that Spagoni has perfected is the Prime American Black Angus. This slow-cooked beef brisket is served with mashed potato, porcini mushrooms and bone marrow sauce.

Wine pairing: Bolla ‘Le Origini’ Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG Riserva, Veneto

Together with Finestra’s highly lauded Chef de Cuisine Alan Marchetti, Spagoni will serve these gastronomic creations for a reimagined, remastered six-course Italian steakhouse dinner.

“By bringing in renowned and internationally decorated chefs from all parts of the globe, Solaire gets to share the thought and taste process behind some of the best gastronomic creations that have received praise and recognition, while at the same time, widening the culinary horizons of our patrons,” says Knut Becker, Solaire’s vice president for Food and Beverage.

Price starts at P9,800+ per person inclusive of wine pairing. For inquiries and reservations, call 888-8888 or email restaurantevents@solaireresort.com.