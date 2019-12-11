ALLURE
The pan chicken is one of the most loved comfort food from Pancake House. A box of it is a perfect way to celebrate Christmas.
Why you'll love Pancake House's pan chicken even more this holiday season
Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — It’s finally December and before you know it, it's Christmas! Soon, it's time to ring in the New Year. In both special occasions, you are surely planning for meaningful merrymaking with friends and family.

As a Filipino, there are of course different ways you want to spend the holiday season. You can choose to go out in the open chill. Enjoy the spectacles in malls and parks together with good company. Or you can choose to halt the pace of the frantic holiday rush. Stay and huddle indoors with loved ones and watch Christmas-themed movies on streaming sites.

Whatever the case may be, it’s important to punctuate the day spending a warm and filling meal together. Nothing is more perfect than your favorite comfort food from Pancake House, like the classic pan chicken.

This holiday, Pancake House is giving you more reasons to love this classic dish:

1. Fried to perfection

While you may never know how Pancake House has perfected its classic recipe, one thing’s for certain. You’ll love every bite into this perfectly fried chicken over and over again. Your friends and family too!

2. Goodness in a box

This time around, you can celebrate the holidays with a special promo of Pancake House’s classic pan chicken. Whether eating out or taking it home to your cozy abode, choose to feel good by ordering a box of eight-piece Classic Pan Chicken that comes with four plain rice—for only P823.90. Just imagine the look of delight when your fam sees that big box of pan chicken!

3. Have it delivered

What’s more, there are delivery options for you if already bonding at home and can’t be bothered to leave the house. This also makes the box of pan chicken a delicious addition to your Noche Buena spread.

Just pick up the phone and call 8887-9000 so you can order in to your heart’s desire or better yet, go to delivery.pancakehouse.com.ph for a convenient online option.

Make your holiday celebrations extra special with a box of classic pan chicken only from Pancake House—now more affordable for take out and delivery.

 

For more information on Pancake House’s other classic sets, specials and offerings, visit the website at https://www.pancakehouse.com.ph and check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PancakeHousePhilippines.

