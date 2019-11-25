ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Get your app ready, and check out our food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale.
Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
INFOGRAPHIC: Your food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale
(Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —Whether to satisfy your everyday cravings or have a holiday feast ready for your friends and loved ones, GrabFood has many exciting promos cooked up just for you on its first anniversary!

Dubbed as “One Big Handaan,” GrabFood’s first anniversary theme is perfect not only because of its celebratory feel but also because of its promises: a most convenient way to enjoy meals, minus the traffic and the long lines but filled with discounts and freebies!

Now get your app ready, and check out our food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale:

Growth of GrabFood

Since last year, Filipinos in several cities have enjoy improved access to food they want thanks to GrabFood. Now, the company has quickly become the service of choice for fast and reliable food delivery.

“For the past year, Filipino eaters have been very supportive of GrabFood. We have achieved a number of milestones including being named the top brand for online food delivery in the country,” said EJ dela Vega, GrabFood head.

“As a gesture of gratitude, we are delighting our eaters with a daily dose of treats and surprises that will make their GrabFood experience more rewarding,” dela Vega added.

To date, the company has been responsible for supporting 40,000 micro-entrepreneurs across merchant and delivery partners, and it’s still looking for more ways to create livelihood opportunities for many more Filipinos.

GrabFood is now present in 35 cities nationwide, including Cebu, Pampanga, and Bacolod, and is working on reaching 10 more new cities in 2020.

Don’t miss out on the fun and great deals, make sure to GrabFood your deliveries now!

 

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.

ANNIVERSARY MEGA SALE FOOD DELIVERY GRABFOOD ONE BIG HANDAAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
INFOGRAPHIC: Your food guide to GrabFood’s anniversary mega sale
1 hour ago
Dubbed as “One Big Handaan,” GrabFood’s first anniversary theme is perfect not only because of its celebratory...
Food and Leisure
fb tw
3 days ago
Wendy’s transforms on 36th year, opens first drive-thru branch in Dagupan
3 days ago
Wendy's opens a drive-thru branch in Dagupan.
Food and Leisure
fb tw
4 days ago
Gallery by Chele’s new tasting menu is like a greatest hits album
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 4 days ago
It’s been a while since I’ve had a degustation that totally blew me away, but thus far, that honor in 2019 goes...
Food and Leisure
fb tw
5 days ago
Ajinomoto launches calcium-rich rice topping mix
5 days ago
In a bid to be the pioneer in providing rice topping mix in the country, Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) launched Aji Savor™...
Food and Leisure
fb tw
6 days ago
WATCH: Celebrity chef Josh Boutwood gives tour of pre-industrial BGC restaurant
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
“Savage was built because I wanted a place where I could eat on a Sunday when I wasn’t cooking. I love food that’s...
Food and Leisure
fb tw
Sponsored
6 days ago
From matcha to ube: 5 popular sweets now in holiday ice creams
By Gerald Dizon | 6 days ago
Selecta is out with new and exciting flavors in time for the holiday season.
Food and Leisure
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with