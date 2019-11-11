ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Comerford (center) receiving an honorary doctor's degree from UP officials.
Janvic Mateo via Twitter
Filipina White House chef receives honorary degree from UP
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 4:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — White House Filipino-American executive chef Cristeta Comerford was awarded with the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters by officials of the University of the Philippines (UP) on Monday.

In a Twitter post by The STAR’s Janvic Mateo, Cristeta was seen receiving her awards in a ceremony held in the state university.

“White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford being conferred with the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa) by officials of the University of the Philippines,” Mateo wrote.

Appointed as the first woman, first Asian and the first minority to become the White House’s executive chef, Cristeta took up Bachelor of Science in Food Technology at the UP College of Home Economics.

She, however, was unable to finish the degree because her family migrated to the US in 1983 when she was on her second year.

Before becoming the White House's executive chef in 2005, Cristeta worked in different hotels such as Sheraton and Hyatt Regency Hotel, among others. She was recruited by then White House executive chef Walter Scheib in 1995 to work in the White House under then President Bill Clinton.

Comerford is a member of Le Club de Chefs, an exclusive organization of 26 chefs of heads of state around the world that promotes culinary diplomacy, the safeguarding of culinary traditions, and healthy, well-balanced gastronomy.

ALL PINOY PRIDES CRISTETA COMERFORD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
2 days ago
Feast on ‘xiao long bao’ flavors, Chinese specialties at Paradise Dynasty
2 days ago
With its long and deep history, Chinese cuisine is truly an integral part of the Chinese culture. Unknown to many, it is not...
Food and Leisure
Sponsored
4 days ago
From matcha to ube: 5 popular sweets now in holiday ice creams
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Selecta is out with new and exciting flavors in time for the holiday season.
Food and Leisure
4 days ago
This Manila Bay food hall satisfies all pinoy cravings
By Marbbie Tagabucba | 4 days ago
There’s something for everyone from P35 up at My South Hall in S Maison, a concept of The Bistro Group with chef Josh...
Food and Leisure
5 days ago
LIST: Eats and treats to try during the 2019 holidays
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
We’ve put together a definitive list of delectables which foodie friends can feast on no matter what the occasion. Happy...
Food and Leisure
5 days ago
LIST: Dining for a cause, new dishes to try as American resto chain turns 25
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
Well-loved casual dining restaurant TGIFridays is marking its silver milestone in December.
Food and Leisure
11 days ago
Refined Davao flavors in a beautiful, Historic Setting
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 11 days ago
Tola, a newly opened restaurant in Davao, is named after the region’s unique version of a quintessential Filipino ...
Food and Leisure
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with