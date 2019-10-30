5 Halloween costume tutorials you can do on your next trick or treat party

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the time of the year again when kids and even adults dress up as their favorite character from a movie or TV show or as hideous villains from a fiction book.

With just days away from the Halloween, there are so many ideas you can source out online. Just search for the ones that you really want.

Time to “gigafy” your Halloween game and check out these DIY Halloween costume tutorial vlogs you can watch on YouTube. We promise, it’s going to be easy:

1. Costumes for your barkada

The easiest way to dress up for Halloween is to dress up as a group. This way, you can make sure at least one other person will be going in a costume, and you don’t have to think too hard about what you can go as.

This vlog shows you all the different group costumes you can easily do for Halloween, including Riverdale, The Walking Dead, The Cheetah Girls, and Space Jam:

Not only are they easy to do, but they’re pretty comfortable to wear, too!

2. Friends-inspired costumes

Of course, aside from all the cool group costumes you can do, there’s at least one barkada out there who’s going to want to dress up as the friends from Friends. This is super easy to pull off, as all you’ll have to do is dress up like people did in the ‘90s! This vlog shows you how:

Just get three girls and three guys together and you’ll have a full set of Friends!

3. Costumes for couples

Another take on group costumes is a couple costume! It’s not only easy to think of as you’ll just have to match with each other, but it’s also much easier to put together than a whole barkada.

This vlog gives awesome ideas for couples to pull off, like Ariana Grande’s “NASA” video, Us, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

4. Girl power costumes

You don’t have to prepare too much to have a good costume! Ladies can dress up as their favorite female icons like Wonder Woman, Daenerys Targaryen, Lara Croft, and a lot more without having to stress out too much.

If you don’t have a lot of time to source out a really good outfit for Halloween, this vlog’s got you covered.

5. Costumes for guys

Of course, we can’t leave out the guys who want to dress up for Halloween too. Boys can also dress up as iconic male characters from movies, TV series and even history without too much preparation, and this vlog’s got tips to pull them off.

You can dress up as characters such as Derek Zoolander from Zoolander, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski from The Big Lebowski, Walter White from Breaking Bad, and so much more.

