MAFBEX 2019 opens its doors to a fusion of flavors, business opportunities

(As released) Inspired by the idea of opening up the F&B industry to new and novel perspectives, the key objective of this year’s show is to let everyone “Experience the Fusion” of gastronomic wonders and robust business opportunities.

MAFBEX draws this idea from the realization that excellence and ingenuity thrive hardest where there is openness to change and diversity in perspectives.



With over 400 exhibitors and 500 booths, MAFBEX has never ceased to offer an unforgettable food show. One that constantly aims to showcase the finest and freshest tastes and flavors from various cultures whether locally or abroad.

But more than just about the products and services, distinct to MAFBEX are other show components that focus on nurturing development and knowledge-building among the community of professionals, enthusiasts and aspiring players alike.

As such, visitors of this year's MAFBEX can expect the return of the show's signature event highlights that all aim to provide attendees with an immersive food show experience.

Discover for more homegrown food crops and produce sourced from all over the regions of the Philippines. Find out the latest MAFBEX Coffee and tea feature, the Brew District. Gain key insights from industry experts at the MAFBEX 2019 seminars. A keynote speech from Sen. Cynthia Villar. Visit the Seafood Village at MAFBEX 2019. Watch out for a live culinary showdown among different talented students from all over Metro Manila. The biggest food expo is now open! Organized by Worldbex Services International. From (L-R): Jill Aithnie Ang - WSI managing director, Alver G. Atengco - Marketing and Trade Staff Commercial Section of Embassy of India, Vu Viet Nga - commercial counselor of Vietnam, Joseph Ang - WSI founding chairman, Tessie Roque - WSI director, Evelyn Laviña - DA undersecretary, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Levi Ang- WSI co-founder, H.E Gerard Ho Wei Hong- ambassador of Singapore, H.E Win Naing - ambassador of Myanmar, Steven Tamayo - board director of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines, Dean Angelo Marco Lacson - dean of De La Salle College of St Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management, Tomohiro Ando -investment advisor of Japan External Trade Organization, Lazuardi Nasution - Indonesian Embassy, Stian Hegland- Second Secretary of Royal Norwegian Embassy. < >

Organized by Worldbex Services International for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, the 13th Manila Food and Beverage Expo or MAFBEX 2019 will run until June 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center Manila.

Tickets are priced at P100. For more information, visit mafbex.com or follow @mafbex on Facebook and @mafbex.ph on Instagram.