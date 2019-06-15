MOTHER'S DAY
A haven for every foodie in MAFBEX 2019.
Released
MAFBEX 2019 opens its doors to a fusion of flavors, business opportunities
(Philstar.com) - June 15, 2019 - 5:04pm

(As released) Inspired by the idea of opening up the F&B industry to new and novel perspectives, the key objective of this year’s show is to let everyone “Experience the Fusion” of gastronomic wonders and robust business opportunities.

MAFBEX draws this idea from the realization that excellence and ingenuity thrive hardest where there is openness to change and diversity in perspectives.
 
With over 400 exhibitors and 500 booths, MAFBEX has never ceased to offer an unforgettable food show. One that constantly aims to showcase the finest and freshest tastes and flavors from various cultures whether locally or abroad. 

But more than just about the products and services, distinct to MAFBEX are other show components that focus on nurturing development and knowledge-building among the community of professionals, enthusiasts and aspiring players alike.

As such, visitors of this year's MAFBEX can expect the return of the show's signature event highlights that all aim to provide attendees with an immersive food show experience.

Organized by Worldbex Services International for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, the 13th Manila Food and Beverage Expo or MAFBEX 2019 will run until June 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the World Trade Center Manila.

Tickets are priced at P100. For more information, visit mafbex.com or follow @mafbex on Facebook and @mafbex.ph on Instagram.

