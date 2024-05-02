Pia Wurtzbach awarded Global Fashion Influencer of the Year in Dubai

MANILA, Philippines — Pia Wurtzbach has been living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a year, and in Abu Dhabi for two years.

And if you told her back then that one day she would be given an honor at the prestigious Emigala Awards, she probably would think that she’s reaching for the stars.

Yet, it was written in the stars that on the night of April 28, Pia received the Global Fashion Influencer of the Year Award at the 2024 Emigala Fashion & Beauty Awards, a star-studded and luxurious ceremony honoring the brightest in the industry.

The Emigala Awards "Glitz & Glamour: A Celebration of Fashion and Beauty" was held in Festival Bay Arena By Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. The event, which was attended by big names in fashion and entertainment in the Arab world and beyond, was a tribute to the late great musical genius Michael Jackson.

“Can’t get enough of everyone’s energy and the empowering stories shared at the panel event! It’s amazing to see individuals opening up about their journey in the industry, the struggles faced, and the valuable advice given. Whether in fashion, beauty, or music, we all have a common goal of chasing our dreams.

“Each story shared was a reminder that success isn’t always smooth sailing, but it’s the challenges that shape us. Looking forward to connecting with these inspiring souls at the main event! @theemigala Swooping in at @theemigala panel discussion,” Pia wrote on her socials a day before the gala night.

Miss Universe 2015 also posted photographs of her wearing Carolina Herrera, which was later accorded the Womenswear Brand of the Year award. She paired her ensemble with Bulgari jewels.

On the night of the glittering ceremony, however, the gorgeous Filipina-German actress-model wore a dazzling haute-couture creation by Michael Cinco, the world-class Filipino talent based in Dubai. She was also styled by Perry Tabora in a Bulgari snake-charmer necklace.

“It’s magic on another level!” an obsessed Pia said.

“The gown was custom-made for Pia. It’s figure-hugging with a structured neckline and corset back details. It’s made of two-tone black crystals with shades of blue in a stretch tulle,” explained Cinco, who handed Pia her award together with TV host Nancy Yassine.

“OK, I’m going to give a little moment for the dress. This is the Fashion Award. So you can actually give a shout-out to the designer,” Pia preened onstage before she delivered her acceptance speech. “Because I look amazing tonight. And he is standing right beside me. Mister Michael Cinco. Thank you so much!”

Cinco himself was honored with the Fashion Designer of the Year award in 2021, one of the top accolades from the Emigala.

This year, the Designer of the Year was given to the French haute couturier Stephane Rolland, who dressed up the Global Fashion Icon of the Year award recipient, Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing, for her red-carpet entrance look. She later changed into a red Andrea Brocca Swarovski-embroidered gown.

The Artist in Fashion award honoree is Pakistani actress and Bollywood superstar Mahira Khan, who was also dressed in a couture Michael Cinco ballgown. The Model of the Year was supposedly Imaan Hammam, a Dutch supermodel with Egyptian and Moroccan parents, but she wasn’t available.

Continuing her acceptance speech, a grateful Pia said:



“Dubai is a place where dreams can come true. I realized a few dreams living here in Dubai. I ran a marathon. I received an award for fashion. And I couldn't be more grateful. Becoming Global Fashion Influencer of the Year reminds me that actually, all of us are an influencer in some way. We all have a social media account, right?

“I mean, it's kind of rare for somebody not to be online anymore. So we all have a power to influence other people, and we have people around us that are looking up to us. So, you don't necessarily have to be a superstar, a TV star, a movie star. Or to have millions of followers to be of influence. You can do exactly that by influencing your friends, your family, the people around you.

“And even though it's amazing to be glammed up, to be in the industry of beauty and fashion, but what I want to remind other people and people that look up to me is that to put purpose in the things that you do. It's great to be here, to be receiving an award, but it's also great to have an impact, have a purpose.

“So find your passion, find a focus that you really care about. Because this platform that we all have is truly powerful. And sometimes we take that for granted. And even though it's nice to be in a red carpet, it's also nice to really make an impact. So that's what I want to remind everybody. And it also reminds me that the work continues.