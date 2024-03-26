Dani Barretto's Women's Month message, shopping hacks

MANILA, Philippines — Influencer Dani Barretto had a message for her fellow women this Women's Month.

In an interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch of lifestyle brand Shein's Festival Mall pop-up store, Dani said women are valuable.

"You are capable, you are valuable," Dani said.

"Don't let anybody think or let you think otherwise," she added.

She also have tips for women who love to shop

"Always keep an eye for voucher code. Most of your favorite influencers or Shein ambassadors have voucher codes," she said.

"Monthly, may pa-discount ang Shein," she added. — Video, photo by Deni Bernardo

