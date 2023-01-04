^

Health And Family

'Entering 2023 as the best version of myself': Dani Barretto reflects on weight loss progress

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 1:43pm
Content creator Dani Barretto
Dani Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle content creator Dani Barretto entered 2023 full of positivity by looking back at the past year where she personally navigated and documented a weight loss journey.

Barretto posted on her Instagram account a video detailing her weight loss, set to the song "Unfiltered Me" by Makiah Rea.

The video saw Barretto begin at a starting weight of 160 lbs (or 72.5 kg) and by the end of 2022 had brought it down to 129.6 lbs (58.7 kg).

In a clip of her at 135 lbs (61.2 kg), the content creator showed off extra-large pants that could no longer fit her waist; she would do the same at 132 lbs (59.8 kg) with a pair of light denim shorts.

"2022 taught me to love myself again. To begin again and finish strong," Barretto wrote in the compilation video's caption. "It has been quite a journey to self love, but it was so worth it. Entering 2023 as the best version of myself."

Among those who commented on the post to share their support were singer Kiana Valenciano, Drag Race Phillippines Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, and actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

Barretto celebrated New Year's with her mother Marjorie and siblings Julia, Claudia, Leon and Erich.

