Melai Cantiveros reveals hidden talent

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from being a comedian and TV host, Melai Cantiveros has another lesser-known talent.

At a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of Shein's Festival Mall pop-up store, Melai revealed that she has no stylist, so she does her own styling for her shows. 

"May stylist 'pag talagang mga AAA (Asian Artist Awards) na. Pero 'pag araw-araw, sa 'Magandang Buhay' at sa 'Primetime Bayan' namin ni Jennica (Garcia), ako lang," she said. 

In the same interview, Melai said she's hoping to have a Korean film soon.   

"Sana meron. Kasi siyempre nakakahiya namang magsabi tapos hindi naman pala matuloy," she said.  

"Sana soon," she added. — Video by Deni Bernardo

MELAI CANTIVEROS
