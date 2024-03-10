PH's Gwendolyne Fourniol ends Miss World journey



MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Gwendolyne Fourniol failed to make the Top 40 cut at the 71st Miss World coronation night held on March 9 in Jio Convention Centre in India.

Fourniol was not among the six contestants from the Asia-Oceania region called at the last part of the Top 40 announcement.

Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Turkey and host India were revealed to be part of the Top 40.

Nepal, Vietnam and Lebanon were earlier called as part of the Fast Track winners who automatically earned their spots in the Top 40.

Here are the Top 40:

Brazil

Uganda

Ukraine

Nepal

Martinique

Croatia

Vietnam

Botswana

Nigeria

Zimbabwe

England

Lebanon

Talent Tunisia

Belize

Canada

Dominican Republic

Peru

Puerto Rico

Trinidad and Tobago

Cameroon

Kenya

Madagascar

Mauritius

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Tanzania

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Gibraltar

Italy

Spain

Wales

Australia

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

New Zealand

Turkey

Fourniol was among the 112 delegates who competed at the 71st edition of Miss World, held two years since its last coronation in 2022. Karolina Bielawska of Poland is set to crown her successor at the close of the coronation night into the wee hours of March 10 (Manila time).

