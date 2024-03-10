PH's Gwendolyne Fourniol ends Miss World journey
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Gwendolyne Fourniol failed to make the Top 40 cut at the 71st Miss World coronation night held on March 9 in Jio Convention Centre in India.
Fourniol was not among the six contestants from the Asia-Oceania region called at the last part of the Top 40 announcement.
Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Turkey and host India were revealed to be part of the Top 40.
Nepal, Vietnam and Lebanon were earlier called as part of the Fast Track winners who automatically earned their spots in the Top 40.
Here are the Top 40:
- Brazil
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Nepal
- Martinique
- Croatia
- Vietnam
- Botswana
- Nigeria
- Zimbabwe
- England
- Lebanon
- Talent Tunisia
- Belize
- Canada
- Dominican Republic
- Peru
- Puerto Rico
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Cameroon
- Kenya
- Madagascar
- Mauritius
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- Tanzania
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- France
- Gibraltar
- Italy
- Spain
- Wales
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Turkey
Fourniol was among the 112 delegates who competed at the 71st edition of Miss World, held two years since its last coronation in 2022. Karolina Bielawska of Poland is set to crown her successor at the close of the coronation night into the wee hours of March 10 (Manila time).
