Binibining Pilipinas 2024 calls for aspirants

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas, the pageant, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this 2024 pageant season. Interested aspirants still have two weeks to submit their applications.

In a social media post, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) reminded applicants of the requirements they need to furnish the organization upon submission of their respective applications. These include:

An accomplished application form (Applicants can download the forms via www.bbpilipinas.com) Proof of citizenship, whether they are: a.) Natural-born citizens (born in the Philippines), b.) Balikbayans who re-acquired Philippine citizenship under R.A. 9225, or c.) Natural-born citizens born outside the Philippines Residency (Has not resided outside the Philippines or has resided outside the Philippines) High School or college diploma. For graduate applicants, a copy of her transcript of records is also needed. Medical certificates for both physical and mental health well-being Certificate of good moral character given by school, church, and/or professional organization Photo set cards (one close-up and one full body) A certified true copy of birth certificate

Applicants may submit their documents to the BPCI Office at the 8th floor of the Aurora Tower, along Gen. Malvar St. in Araneta City on or before March 22, 2024.

Outgoing queens Binibining Pilipinas International Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Anna Valencia Lakrini will crown their successors at the culmination of the 60th coronation night ceremonies in early June. Stay tuned!

