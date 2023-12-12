'Festive glam': TikTok trends, beauty must-haves to level up your holiday look

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday vibe is catching up with you, and you are feeling it.

With plenty of festive holiday parties and get-togethers in the weeks ahead, you have a great excuse to go all out!

From the TikTok-beloved latte makeup trend to '90s-inspired frosted eyeshadows, here are easy-to-follow ideas for the endless festivities:

Full 33-piece SpongeBob x Careline Makeup Collection is out now

It’s the biggest, most extensive SpongeBob collaboration makeup release yet. Vegan, cruelty-free, and clean beauty brand, Careline Cosmetics finally revealed its full SpongeBob makeup line after releasing a few products at a time beginning August 2023! It’s a 33-piece collection that reflects the energetic and optimistic vibe of Bikini Bottom.

The Careline x SpongeBob collaboration consists of 14 product lines. All with their respective unique product functions and aesthetic packaging personalities! From eyeshadow palettes, to lip tints, lip glosses and lip oils, to liquid blushes and brow and eye products:

Imagination Palette (2 shades) – P395: It is a nine-color palette that contains a variety of mattes and shimmers available in two variants: Nude Beach with SpongeBob on the cover and Patrick Star’s Pink Shore. Nude Beach is a mix of everyday neutrals, while Pink Shore has all you need for bright pops of pink.

Best Blush Ever Powder Blush (4 shades) – P250: If your favorite Bikini Bottom character transformed into a powder blush, the Best Blush Ever would be just that! Infused with Vitamin E, this powder blush is highly-pigmented and provides the perfect, smooth long-wearing flush for your cheeks! It comes in four shades: Imagination - a coral pink inspired by SpongeBob; Money Money – Krusty Krab’s power red; Meow Love – a pale, desaturated pink with Gary on the cover; and Wumbo – a bright, dazzling pink that we all love Patrick Star for!

Sea Rum Swoosh Water Tint (3 shades) – P325: Vivid, serum-infused water tints represented by three of the most underrated SpongeBob Squarepants characters, Sea Rum Swoosh Water Tint features Squidward in the shade Beach Bum - a wine berry shade; Sandy Cheeks in Sunny Shore – a fiery red; and Gary in Cool Coast – a scarlet reddish pink. Rich in Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, this serum water tint has a lightweight consistency that delivers powerful pigment in one swipe, leaving a long lasting stain on the lips while keeping them nourished and hydrated! You’ll love its sturdy and super cute packaging.

Oh, Puh-Lips Lip Oil (5 shades) – P325: Contrary to Squidward’s meme-able “Oh Puh-leaaaase” quote, the Oh, Puh-Lips Lip Oil is a 100% "yes please." Enriched with a plethora of lip care actives like Shea Butter, Argan Oil, Vitamin E, Reishi Mushroom Extract, Ginseng Root Extract, Peony Extract, and Snow Lotus Extract, this lip oil is extremely nourishing while providing buildable pigment. Worn alone, under a lipstick or as a topper to your fave lip color – this lightweight formula can used in all three ways. It utilizes a jumbo doe-foot wand that makes lip application fun, boosted with a natural vanilla scent. It boasts of five shades that all leave a long-lasting stain even when the oil has faded, namely: Chocolate Bar – an old chocolate rose shade that features all four characters’ emoticons— SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Krusty Krab and Squidward— on the packaging; Fancy Date – a deep cherry shade that is complements Krusty Krab’s pantone; Pink Star – named after Patrick Star of course, which is a candy red that actually blends into a natural pink hue when swatched on the lips; Jellyfish Jam – a very berry shade that looks good on anyone, aptly represented by SpongeBob’s bright yellow packaging; and finally Pretty Plum –a midnight purple whose cool mauve undertone fits all skin complexions! It has a stoic Squidward expression on the packaging.

Tinted Spongegloss Lip Gloss (3 shades) – P325: Designed with intricate Bikini Bottom floral patterns on the product packaging, the Tinted Spongegloss Lip Gloss is a feast for your eyes. It has a divine, slim and sleek component that is also convenient to bring with you everywhere! It comes in three friendly shades, namely Shiny Coral – a sweet, rosy brown with an unamused Squidward and orange cap; Magic Conch – a raspberry shade with a matching raspberry cap and SpongeBob in the packaging; and Crystal Coast – an apple red, represented by Patrick Star and a blue cap. It delivers just enough pigment that’s not overwhelming, but with your desired fine, glassy shine. The product is buildable, so just layer as needed for that extra luscious glossy look.

Dream Cream Tint Lip Cream (4 shades) – P325: Comfortable and cute, this is a multiuse must-have. It has a dreamy, cloud matte finish for your lips that feels like air on your lips! It has a non-drying, creamy formula that sets to a velvety matte. The ultimate novelty item and a first of its kind, SpongeBob fans can see four of their favorite Bikini Bottom characters in ice cream form, namely, Sandy Cheeks’ Sundae Cheeks – a warm vermilion color; Squidward’s Sherbet – a toned watermelon; Patrick Star’s Swirl Fudge – a cashmere pink; and SpongeBob’s Creambob – a deep berry hue. Apply it on your lips or even lids and cheeks for that perfect everyday color.

Oh My Blush Liquid Blush (4 shades) – P325: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E, the liquid blush comes in four shades, namely SpongeBob’s Girly Girl, Patrick Star’s Pink Patricia, Krusty Krab’s Red Ahoy, and Gary’s Shell Pink. This liquid blush is so pigmented, one dot goes a long way! It also leaves a stain that lasts forever.

Contour Y’all Liquid Contour (1 shade) – P325: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, and Glycerin, get your cheeks sculpted with this Sandy Cheeks-inspired liquid contour! It is a cool-toned brown that naturally enhances and defines your face.

Shimmery Splash Liquid Highlighter (1 shade) – P325: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Castor Seed Oil, the Pearl Krab’s Careline Shimmery Liquid Highlighter can look intimidating, but its gleaming pearly glow formula actually blends like a glittery dream! So easy and convenient to use because it is non-sticky and feels like air on skin once set.

Beach Brow Duo (2 shades) - P395: This 2-in-1 brow product is a true beauty staple! One side has an angled tip to fill in the brows, while the opposite side is a tinted mascara to effectively set and tame brows. This product comes in two shades: Brunette Bay and Taupe Brown, inspired by Careline’s best-selling shades, but this time in dual brow format.

Stickini Brows Brow Soap (1 shade) – P295: This super cute and compact brow soap component features Patrick Star on the cover. Formulated for those wanting natural but feathery, fluffy, and full eyebrows, this brow soap comes with a spoolie and razor to achieve your desired brows.

BFF Liner Gel & Liquid Liner (1 shade) – P325: You can drive right into Bikini Bottom with this dual ended gel and liquid eyeliner because it’s waterproof and smudge-proof. The gel eyeliner for waterlines on your lids, and the liquid eyeliner pen for a sleek wing! Eyeliner on fleek made easy.

Aye-Aye Lashes! Waterproof Mascara (1 shade) – P325: For full volume lashes and a mascara that doesn’t run, this mascara can last up to 36 hours and without any mess. It uses a curved-fanning brush that is great for beginners and seasoned makeup artists alike.

Bubble Town Spray Setting Spray (1 shade) – P325: Don’t miss out on this setting spray! Boosted with Snow Mushroom Extract and Aloe Vera Extract, it also helps hydrate and nourish skin while locking your makeup in place all day long. It completes your makeup with a moisturized and glowing.

The full collection is now available online at Careline’s official Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok shops, and in physical stores at SM Beauty Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, and selected Watsons Mall Stores.

Celebrate the joy of 'Blissmas'

Share holiday happiness by gifting your loved ones with Barenbliss products. Embrace the festive spirit with the Korean brand's exclusive Christmas box, available with a minimum purchase this 12.12 across all online platforms.

Latte makeup 2.0

Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum

The TikTok-favorite Latte Makeup trend offers an effortless new take on summer bronze—using shades of browns and nudes. Begin with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s luxurious range of Hand and Body Gels, which leaves skin fresh and soft, and delicately scented. Deliver instant nourishment to your skin with the Grown Alchemist Instant Smoothing Serum, which is formulated with superstar ingredient Hyaluronic Acid.

Follow through with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Beginners Kit, which is perfect for every kind of beauty enthusiast. Use the all-in-one, triangular-tipped Brow Definer retractable pencil to define, fill, and detail your brows, then finish off with the lightweight Deluxe Mini Clear Brow Gel for a flexible hold that lasts. Complete your eye look with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Sultry Mini Eyeshadow Palette in a universally flattering brown shade and add a bit of shimmer.

For that beautifully bronzed look, opt for Chanel Beauty’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder, which is a made with photo-adaptive pigment. It ensures a fresh, natural-looking complexion that “glows,” then fill in your lips with ultra-creamy Go Nude Lip Pencil from RMS Beauty.

For the finishing touch, envelop yourself in Pepe Rosa & Arancio Amaro from Acca Kappa, a fragrance that is seductive and surprisingly imaginative. And remember to give some TLC to your tresses with Phyto Phytolaque Botanical Hair Spray, which provides long-lasting natural hold, whether it be Soft Hold or Medium to Strong Hold.

Enchanting emerald

Malin and Goetz's Peppermint Shampoo and Cilantro Conditioner

Step out of your comfort zone and go for a bold-colored eye. Highlight the eyes with an emerald green color, which is well-suited for the holiday season.

The ideal routine starts with a cleansing shampoo using Malin+Goetz’s Peppermint Shampoo and Cilantro Conditioner, the brand’s signature products, which clarify and nourish hair from root to tip. Finish off with L'Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil to achieve glistening skin with a memorable fragrance that lasts.

For a deeply moisturized canvas, prep your skin with La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Cream. This reimagined face cream lifts and firms skin, giving it that coveted youthful appearance. Apply Koh Gen Do’s iconic Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, a feather-light base, which combines the coverage of a cream with the flexible and comfortable moisture of a liquid foundation.

Finally, go for an emerald green eye look, a bold choice that is simple to create. Achieve perfect brows with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Full & Feathered Brow Kit, which features the Waterproof Mini DIPBROW Gel, the dual-ended Brush 12, and Mini Brow Freeze. Choose the emerald green shade from the iconic LES 4 OMBRES Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow by Chanel Beauty in Parure Baroque, a jewel-toned color, and apply all over your lids.

Add a pop of color to your cheeks by applying RMS Beauty ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush, a multi-dimensional, nourishing blush that’s light on the skin. Complete the look with Sisley’s Phyto-Rouge Shine, which has the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, and the melt-in color of a lipstick.

Set the mood by lighting up Diptyque’s Temple des Mousses, an expertly crafted refillable candle that transports you to a Japanese zen garden.

Festive, frosted

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil

Nothing says holiday makeup more than a ‘90s-inspired frosted eye look. Tap into nostalgia with this makeup trend that’s gotten TikTok buzzing.

With the cooler months approaching, keep the Grown Alchemist Restorative Body Cream in your arsenal. It leaves skin soft and lightly scented! And for your hair care needs, Phyto’s Softness line offers gentle formulas that keep hair moisturized and shiny. Cleanse hair with Phyto Softness Shampoo, detangle with Phyto Softness Conditioner, and discipline with Phyto Express Detangling Milk.

Regenerate skin with luxurious Sisley Supremÿa At Night Anti-Aging Fluid that helps detoxify skin and makes it recover from daily damage. This targets 25 anti-aging markers for long-term visible results. Apply RMS Beauty ReEvolve Natural Finish Liquid Foundation, which is infused with skincare properties—perfect for daily wear.

It’s time for the star of the show—your eyes. Start off with Jane Iredale’s PureBrow Precision Pencil for natural-looking brows. Complement it with a frosted shade from the Jane Iredale PurePressed Eyeshadow Palette and apply all over eye lids.

For the face, apply silky Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush. It will glide off easily! Top off the look with statement lips using Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Matte & Satin Lipstick in the shade Hush Pink.

For a holiday-ready fragrance that lingers on, spritz on Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540. This carefully formulated signature eau de parfum features floral, amber, and woody notes.

Paint the Town Red

L:A Bruket Birch Shampoo

Bold red lips can instantly elevate a look. It can upgrade a casual look to party-ready with just one swipe!

Start pampering yourself with the soothing powers of aromatherapy offered by Neal’s Yard Remedies’ holiday-exclusive Rituals Collection. This three-piece set promotes deep relaxation and prepares you for endless Christmas parties with friends and family. Keep hair shiny and smooth with the L:A Bruket Birch Shampoo (a natural and revitalizing shampoo for normal to dry hair); prep your skin with ultra-luxe L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream (which addresses seven major signs of aging, including reduction of wrinkles, improvement of skin firmness and density, and even correction of age spots); plus use a base product of your choice and conceal imperfections with PureMatch Liquid Concealer from Jane Iredale (which gives you the appearance of your skin, only better).

For natural-looking brows, there is Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit, which contains the Brow Wiz and mini Brow Genius Serum. Make a soft winged line with STILA Matte Liquid Eye Liner, which delivers intense pigmentation.

Then there’s the multi-use Jane Iredale PureBronze Shimmer Bronzer Palette that can be used individually as a bronzer, highlighter, blush, and shadow, or blended together for a soft, glowing appearance.

Finally, for the festive red lips for the holidays—RMS Beauty’s Liplights Cream Lip Gloss in the shade Rhapsody. Don’t forget to spray on Malin+Goetz’s most coveted scent, Strawberry Eau de Parfum, which lasts throughout the day. All these are available at Rustan’s.

Skin-loving Christmas gifts

The Yuletide season has always been a vital part of the Filipino tradition. We have always been inclined to prepare weeks before the anticipated celebration. Earlier than the rest of the world, we hang our garlands and Christmas lights, decorate our Christmas trees, blast tunes that allude to the said holiday, plan out our wish-list, and haul gifts for the ones we hold dearest—an exciting routine that leaves us hyped and ready for the real thing.

Admittedly, as much as we love to put effort into the season of giving, one of the hardest parts of holiday shopping is spotting the perfect Christmas gift. Luckily, Y.O.U Beauty is here to help you have a hassle-free Christmas spree with this gift guide, carefully curated for you and your loved ones.

Got a family member or a bestie who’s keen on zapping zits and making sure they’re always blemish-free? Maybe trying to find the perfect bundle that’s both gentle and effective wears you out, but look no more—Y.O.U Beauty’s AcnePlus Clear Skin Holiday Duo ticks both of these boxes!

It contains the new addition to the bunch: AcnePlus AHA BHA PHA Daily Essence, a bi-phase essence with oil absorbing powder that balances the skin’s water-oil production. It minimizes pores and clears acne while leaving the skin feeling fresher and healthier. With this comes the upgraded AcnePlus Spot Care X, a glow up we never thought we needed! Now infused with Pionin and 9x Herbal Fusion Actives, it’s proven to soothe the skin and completely fade dark spots caused by blemishes.

Living in a tropical country might make it seem like glass skin is unachievable. Constantly powering through humidity while keeping a healthy glow is not an easy feat, but this ensemble will do wonders for the skin that totally goes with the Southeast Asian climate.

For someone who loves to be on-the-glow, the Radiance Glow Series surely is a wonder. It’s complete with a Purifying Facial Foam that purifies and refreshes the skin, a Toner Essence that hydrates the skin from within, an Illuminating Serum that brightens and smoothens the skin’s surface, an Advanced Day Cream that protects the skin’s outermost layer, and a Night Gel that repairs and renews the skin overnight. Let your loved-ones bask in that gentle, healthy glow during the most wonderful time of the year.

If you care about someone who deeply cares about a flawless makeup base, the Cloud Touch Complexion Series is a catch, known to deliver a fresh, skin-like effect.

The series consists of Cloud Touch Blurring Skin Tint, a lightweight, skincare-infused blurring tint with SPF 25+ PA++++ that provides full to medium coverage. Along with that comes the much- coveted Cloud Touch Correcting Concealer Palette, a multi-functional creamy concealer palette that comes in four corrective colors to even-out the base. Top these off with the Cloud Touch Invisible Setting Powder, a silky, weightless powder that works all day-long to reduce shine and blur out pores, and you’ll know why we’re so obsessed with the luminous, silky finish.

The rise of minimal beauty may have been quite a while ago, but we can tell it’s here to stay. For your loved ones who believe less is more, the Simplicity Series can never go wrong.

Perfect your effortless base with Simplicity Perfect BB Cream, a weightless, skincare-infused BB cream that moisturizes and minimizes pores. Top it with the Simplicity Gleam Highlighter for that extra glow, choose a silky lippie with the Simplicity Cotton Lip Clay or go for gradient lips with Simplicity Love You Tint, and finish the look with the Simplicity Icy Glow Lip Serum for plump, hydrated lips.

Know someone who loves a good dose of sunlight? Your sunshine, sunscreen-obsessed besties will love the any of the products from the Sunbrella Series, all formulated with SPF 50+ PA++++. For the ones who have sensitive skin, Sunbrella Intensive Aqua Sunscreen is a perfect match. It provides 8x all-around protection against UVA, UVB, Blue Light, and IRA—it’s lightweight, too.

The new-and-improved Sunbrella Triple UV Elixir Sunscreen is popular for its broad spectrum protection, spectacular oil-control abilities, and the soothing, cooling effect we all love. Your friends and fam are gonna love this too, so check it out now. Sunbrella Tone-Up Elixir Sunscreen is phenomenal for its recent revamp, now with Light- Sensing Tech that gives the skin a luminous glow without the whitecast and intensive UV protection. It’s a total must-have if you’re aiming for a natural glow.

For the besties who enjoy the great outdoors, Sunbrella Airy Outdoor Sunscreen offers superb protection without all the hassle. This spray-on sunscreen is a star for its waterproof and sweat- proof formula, allowing you to go frolicking out in broad daylight, worry-free. Plus, you can totally reapply it over makeup. Check out the latest products and offerings from Y.O.U Beauty through store outlets on select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Store, Waltermart, LCC, Gaisano Capital Group, and MartOne.

Liquid collagen's anti-aging wonders

Can you turn back the hands of time? The answer is, it depends on how you do it. Collagen, the protein that promotes healthy joints and elastic skin, has long been hailed as the fountain of youth. It has also been claimed to repair tissues, boost immunity, improve cellular communication, and slow down the aging process. However, not all collagens are created equal, as some may cause side effects like nausea, heartburn, and bloating, while others do not.

Pharmacist Gen Duran believes she has discovered a liquid collagen that is both safe for her own use and suitable for recommending to others. After regularly consuming the collagen each morning, the new mom noticed increased energy levels and more elastic skin. Her husband was so pleased with the results that he joked about having another baby. According to Duran, the key ingredient in the liquid collagen, ruby red quinoa extract, is responsible for the positive effects she experienced. She explains that this extract has a low caloric and low glycemic index, which triggers cells to naturally generate collagen. Studies have shown that ruby red quinoa extract can produce a collagen density of 68.5. Another important ingredient, hydrolyzed marine peptides, helps replenish lost collagen.

Duran also highlighted that the citrus berry component in Life Vantage’s liquid collagen, which aids in the production of elastin to give the skin a younger and more radiant appearance.

One might wonder if this breastfeeding mom is concerned about potential side effects that could be passed on to her baby. Duran, drawing on her pharmaceutical background, explains why she is not worried. She claims that previous collagen users experienced side effects due to the larger molecules found in the collagen. These side effects typically appeared 20 to 30 years later. Life Vantage, a biotech company behind the product, studied collagen and broke it down into smaller pieces through a process called hydrolyzation. This allows the body to absorb and utilize the collagen more effectively.

Duran emphasized that the benefits of collagen extend beyond physical improvements. It can also enhance mental health, vision, nail health, and muscle recovery, while preventing hair loss.

Bobbie Nails unveils new gel polish colors for every occasion

Every woman deserves to have nicely manicured nails that last a long time. Whether they’re spending the day at the office or just doing errands at home, Bobbie Nails has got them covered with its new line of Gel Polish. It is a long-lasting nail polish that can withstand almost anything, like washing the dishes, preparing food, or typing on the keyboard the whole day. It’s the ideal product for ladies looking for polish that could last for days, even weeks.

The gel polish line comes in a wide array of colors that suit any occasion. The brand recently released 12 new Gel Polish shades ranging from nude to vibrant jewel tones.

For those looking for nude gel polish that can match any outfit, Validate is a nice light brown shade that can mimic one’s natural nail color, while Glowing is a similar shade that adds a bit of shimmer. They can also go for a deep brown color like Solitude. For a little color that still looks fresh, they can try Blooming, a dusty rose pink shade, and Affirmation, a bright peachy hue.

Experiment with more vibrant nail colors with exciting shades like Gratitude, a forest green; Positivity, an ocean blue; and Confidence, a burnt red. For an edgier look, they can swipe on shades Optimistic, a deep cobalt; Nirvana, a basic plum shade; Manifest, a deep maroon-red; and Unashamed, a glittery maroon polish.

Women won’t have to go to the salon to get their nails done. They can shop for the new gel polish shades via Bobbie Nails’ flagship stores on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop and apply the gel polish in the comfort of their own homes by following these easy steps:

Buff and file clean nails to prep for the gel polish application

Apply Nail Primer to remove oil residue

Apply Base Coat and cure under UV light for at least 30 seconds

Apply a thin coat of the gel polish of your choice and cure for 60 seconds (It’s recommended to apply two to three layers for better opacity

Seal in the color with the high-shineTop Coat, and cure for 30 seconds

Zinc or Stink? DonBelle spills the tea on their icks

Closeup Couple and showbiz’s freshest love team, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano—more popularly known as DonBelle—shared never-before-heard stories of their tandem in a recent TikTok post. The duo played the Zinc or Stink challenge, where they answered personal questions, lest they mess up their breaths by eating stinky items.

?

Donny went first and asked his partner about the physical features that she found least appealing. Belle played coy and instead acted excited about eating garlicky longganisa. At Belle’s turn, she asked Donny the weirdest gift he had ever received from admirers. The young actor insisted that he cherishes all the gifts fans have given him, which urged Belle to reveal the stinky item for him to eat—danggit!

The two continued to answer more questions as they tried to bring out honest answers from each other. At the end of the game, Belle won after ending up with more “Zinc” than Donny. She revealed that because she used “Closeup with Antibacterial Zinc that blasts away up to 99.9% of bacteria to keep breath fresh [for up to 12 hours with regular use]! So it legit gives you all-day Ama-Zinc fresh breath!."

Donny keeps the kilig even fresher and says that aside from her breath, Belle is just as AmaZinc. Fans of the couple can’t but express their kilig for the two on-screen partners.

Personal Collection, Marian Rivera team up

Personal Collection (PC) has introduced Great Life Coffee in the Philippines, with acclaimed actress Marian Rivera as the brand ambassador. This new instant coffee offers a creamy, sweet taste, infusing your every day with greatness. Great Life Coffee is available in two flavors, Creamy White and Creamy Brown. With its convenient twin sachet packaging, Great Life Coffee suits the needs of modern working parents like Marian, who balances her roles as an actress, businesswoman, wife, and mother. Marian finds both relaxation and energy in

Great Life Coffee, whether starting her day or savoring a cup on set. It is available at Personal Collection branches, as well as online platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and PC Starter, priced at P250 for 10 twin packs.

Love for your scalp

One of the most popular products for scalp health is Selsun Blue. The range of bestselling shampoos is well known for addressing the toughest dandruff problems being packed with Selenium Sulfide 1%, a powerful anti-infective and anti-fungal agent. This active ingredient combats dandruff by preventing growth of fungi and bacteria on the scalp and slowing down skin cell death and turnover.

Now anyone with scalp issues can get relief from dandruff faster and in an even more convenient way. Selsun Blue is now available in handy sachets at over 600 7-Eleven stores everywhere. Get the Selsun Blue Pro-X Extra Strength Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to zap dandruff away in practical sachets at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. It has added menthol to get relief from scalp itching, irritation, and redness, and contains Honey Extract to lock moisture in, helping bring dull strands back to life.

Selsun Blue also offers another two unique variants to address more scalp and hair care needs. It has Selsun Blue Pro 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, which is a shampoo and conditioner in one convenient formulation for those with normal hair. It contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to make locks softer and more manageable.

Then, there’s Selsun Blue Pro Extra Moisturizing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Arginine HCL and Lysine HCL to repair dry and damaged locks due to styling and coloring by protecting and retaining the moisture in scalp and hair. The shampoo leaves them clean and flake-free, and also more conditioned after every use.

Human Nature’s love-filled gifts

If you want to channel your inner St. Nick but you’re short of time and gift ideas, fret not! Human Nature steps forward as your gift-giving ally this holiday, bringing meaningful Christmas gifts that give back to the communities, our country, and our planet. Whether it’s a unique gift for your officemate, a special pick for your friends, or a present for your niece, there’s surely a gift for everyone on your list. With bundles that include products that genuinely care for your loved ones inside and out, help uplift workers, local farmers and communities, and are truly kind to our planet, our giftables are nothing but a celebration of love in every detail.

These gift bundles are as pocket-friendly as they are meaningful. You can already share the love and give a gift for your nearest and dearest for as low as PhP159.75! All bundles also come with a festive Christmas gift bag, making gifting extra special and less hassle. On the lookout for a handy gift for your officemate who never fails to lend you a helping hand at work?

Look no further than the Happy Helping Hands (P159.75), Citrus Duet (P177.50), and Zesty Hand Besties (P237.50), bundles that are sure to take them on a fragrant, skin-soothing journey.

For the kikay friend who’s also a skincare maven, give them the gift of natural skincare with Peaceful Glow (P299.50) and Twin Skindulgence (PhP299.50) which both contain Human Nature’s best-selling miracle worker: Sunflower Beauty Oil! Snag the Best Tito/Tita award this year and gift your precious little pamangkins the gentle, genuine care that they deserve.

Earth’s Little Helpers (P259.50) and Tiny Tots Treats (P399.50) are perfect for kiddos and infants respectively. Allow the teens (and teens at heart!) to feel special this season with Christmas Kisses (P199.50) and Pure Cheer (P299.50)–essential giftables that naturally nurture their bodies as they go through changes.

Got any hard working man in your life that you want to feel cared for and appreciated? Express your love to them through Minty Gentlemen (P199.75), St. Nick’s Picks (P219.50), and Santa’s Shower Faves (P269.50). For pampering treats that will truly delight your beloved this time around, then holiday treats like Skin Salvation Trio (P399.75), Cool-tide Season (P484.50), and Wellness Wonders (P500) might just be the ideal giftables to purchase. Get a free Christmas gift bag when you buy special Human Nature crowd favorites. You can request for a free bag when you purchase Radiant Grace Night Cream (P795), Overnight Elixir (P895), or Sunflower Eye Cream (P349) among others. You can even create your own Human Nature gift sets by buying in bulk to save more - such as buying 10 Tinted Lip Balms for your friends and get 1 free or buy 5 of their Hyaluronic Acid Day Gel Moisturizer and

get one free.

If you prefer not to deal with the traffic, just head over to www.humanheartnature.com to tick off everyone on your list! You can even choose to send your gifts to multiple recipients in one go - just buy the gifts, assign them to each recipient and indicate their address.

As the popular Christmas song goes, Christmas truly is in our hearts. With every Human Nature bundle that you purchase, you give back to our country, help uplift the poor from poverty, and protect the Earth–one giftable at a time. Choose gifts that give back and make this holiday season a celebration of your love that shines bright.