Francis Libiran creates 25 couture gowns for 25th anniversary fashion show

Fashion designer Francis Libiran is celebrating his 25 years in the fashion industry with an anniversary show on November 24, 2023 in City of Dreams Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate his 25th anniversary in fashion, internationally renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran will showcase a collection inspired by a mythical creature, the phoenix.

Happening tonight, November 24, in City of Dreams Manila Luxury Resort and Casino, Libiran’s high-fashion collection promises to be “a true reflection of the brand, constantly and consistently rising above the expected.”

The glittering night will also witness the launch of the Francis Libiran Perfumes, composed of Gardenia Mango, Spice Oud and Neroli Clavel, as created by Renato Lopena Jr. Part of the proceeds will benefit CBN Asia and Operation Blessing Foundation Philippines.

To be directed by Ariel Lozada, with hair and makeup by Eric Maningat and menswear accessories by Ricky Vicencio, the show is called “Sterling.” It is also presented by Security Bank.

“'Sterling' is about my 25th year in the business. I’m coming up with 25 pieces of couture gowns. These are new gowns. It’s a different Francis Libiran in terms of the details. I tried to make it really rich,” said the charming and engaging Libiran. “Because it’s my silver-year anniversary, I really wanted to highlight on the silver pieces, with a little bit of gold and red as a combination. It’s going to be a very nice 25th-year show.”

