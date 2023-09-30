Francis Libiran show opens 10-day Tanglawan Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Francis Libiran presented his "Urban Chic" collection at the recent Tanglawan Festival in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. His fashion show was the highlight of the festival's opening day ceremonies.

Libiran presented suits for men and gossamer silhouettes for women. The skin-baring designs, as well as the men's wear, were put together from four different trunk shows he did previously. Yet, the parfait colors of the gowns and the metallic hued suits looked like they were created specifically for the Tanglawan show.

"We are proud of our people. And this year's celebration theme — "Noon, Ngayon, Bukas Mananatiling Bulakeño — reflects that. Aangat at aarya kami sa pag-asenso. San Jose del Monte (SJDM) is the rising city. This celebration is a tribute to our indigenous people (the Dumagats) because they're still part of SJDM.

"Designer Viña Romero is a native (katutubo) of SJDM. Francis Libiran is from Balagtas but his staff, which helped him in completing his designs, are from SJDM, too. There is a piña farm in Brgy. San Isidro and the weave they've produced were used by Viña in her design collection for the show. Her collaboration with accessories designer Arnel Papa feature 11 indigenous people in showing fashion from the past, while Francis' collection shows the present with his Urban Chic collection," Rep. Florida Robes told the media minutes before the show began on the festival's opening day last September 1.

The well-lit venue, with its state-of-the-art system, lured residents from all over its 59 barangays, filling the sports complex to the rafters.

"We've opened our doors to everybody, especially SMEs (small medium enterprises) who are also a part of the celebration. We are looking forward to become a highly urbanized city, from a component city of the province of Bulacan, in October. We will always be a part of Bulacan. Our 10-day festival has an exciting lineup.

"Our city college, which offers free education, started with 800 enrollees, now it has 6,500 students and that number is increasing. Devotees also visit our churches and pilgrimage areas/sites regularly, including the churches of Padre Pio and the Lasalette. Other local government units (LGUs) visit us now. Our hospital facilities have been upgraded and we have an upscale Italian-inspired hotel here, the Hotel Savano," said city mayor Arthur Robes.

"Tanglawan Festival is eight years old now. We started this in 2016, and it is the biggest annual celebration of the city, including our virtual presentations in 2020 and 2021. This is over a week long celebration, with daily events during it's 10-day duration every month of September. This year's festival is part of the 23rd year celebration of San Jose del Monte's cityhood.

"As the biggest celebration, so far, Ato del Rosario penned a new theme song together with the Madrigal Singers. And the signature moves to that song was choreographed by the Power Dance of Douglas Nierras to 400 dancers from the city. This is also the first time that we are having a fashion show, featuring local Bulacan fashion designers. The Mushroom Chicaron is our one town, one product (OTOP) entry. Food processing, like peanut butter, is our major industry. And Arroz Valenciana is a must-try dish among our other food offerings," said associate festival director Glenn de Jesus.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, with special performances by Darren Espanto, Jillian Ward, Paul Salas, AC Bonifacio and JM Bales, the 8th Tanglawan Festival opening day fashion show unfolded at the CSJDM Sports Complex in Bulacan.

