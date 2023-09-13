^

Fashion and Beauty

Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 4:36pm
Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
AFP / Angela Weiss, Getty Images via AFP / Mike Coppola

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing fazed rapper Nicki Minaj as she pulled off hosting and performing duties at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

This was Nicki's second consecutive time hosting the VMAs, her stint last year highlighted as the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award, and she topped off that appearance off in her return to the VMAs stage.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born artist hit the 2023 VMAs red carpet and stage in Barbie-like fashion with a pink satin corset, pastel lingerie, a see-through lace mermaid skirt, and a sheer lace veil by Dolce & Gabbana.

Long before "Barbie" took the world again by storm this year, Nicki was always a lover of pink which she shares with her fans she lovingly calls Barbz.

Such a legacy in the last couple of years led to the 2022 Video Vanguard Award and a record fifth win for Best Hip-hop this time for "Super Freaky Girl."

Related: LIST: MTV Video Music Awards 2023 winners, led by Taylor Swift

Later in the ceremony, Nicki exchanged the Barbie bride look for a black ensemble to perform live for the first time a stripped-down version of her song "Last Time I Saw You."

Her signature color did not stray as pink light surrounded the artist's black puffy cloak, which she took to reveal a black bikini beneath a sheer dress for a preview of her upcoming album "Pink Friday 2" this November.

Nicki then had another costume change for the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Medley with Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five by donning a red bodysuit.

Apart from Best Hip-hop, Nicki was up for five other awards including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best Visual Effects, which all went to Taylor Swift.

Her collaboration with Yung Bleu "Love in the Way" lost to SZA's "Shirt" for Best R&B while her "Barbie Dreams" collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua lost to BTS' Jungkook and Latto's "Seven" for Song of Summer.

"Barbie Dreams" was featured on the "Barbie" movie, as were other nominees "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish.

RELATED: 'MTV Queen' Britney Spears not at MTV VMAs 2023; ex Justin Timberlake attends

vuukle comment

MTV

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

NICKI MINAJ

VIDEO MUSIC AWARD

VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre
1 day ago

'They repped it well': Issa Pressman praises James Reid's 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor James Reid reacted on his unintentional attire "twinning" with ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre at last week's opening of...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gen Zs, soaring luxury market inspire Lancome Philippine comeback
2 days ago

Gen Zs, soaring luxury market inspire Lancome Philippine comeback

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
For the French beauty brand Lancome, now is the right time to reintroduce itself to the growing luxury market and evolving...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Bold and beautiful: Beatrice Luigi Gomez at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit
3 days ago

Bold and beautiful: Beatrice Luigi Gomez at 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 3 days ago
The Cebuana beauty was the guest model at the 12th Mindanao Fashion Summit held at the Ayala Malls Centrio in Cagayan de...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Meet the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates
3 days ago

Meet the Miss CosmoWorld Philippines 2023 delegates

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Miss CosmoWorld Philippines, the pageant that allows its delegates to gain financial independence through financial literacy,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre
4 days ago

James Reid flexes Issa Pressman after Gucci 'twinning' with ex Nadine Lustre

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were among the standouts of this year's Preview Ball. Their latest public appearance...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with