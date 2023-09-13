Nicki Minaj goes from Barbie bride to black beauty at 2023 MTV VMAs

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing fazed rapper Nicki Minaj as she pulled off hosting and performing duties at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

This was Nicki's second consecutive time hosting the VMAs, her stint last year highlighted as the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award, and she topped off that appearance off in her return to the VMAs stage.

The Trinidad and Tobago-born artist hit the 2023 VMAs red carpet and stage in Barbie-like fashion with a pink satin corset, pastel lingerie, a see-through lace mermaid skirt, and a sheer lace veil by Dolce & Gabbana.

Long before "Barbie" took the world again by storm this year, Nicki was always a lover of pink which she shares with her fans she lovingly calls Barbz.

Such a legacy in the last couple of years led to the 2022 Video Vanguard Award and a record fifth win for Best Hip-hop this time for "Super Freaky Girl."

Later in the ceremony, Nicki exchanged the Barbie bride look for a black ensemble to perform live for the first time a stripped-down version of her song "Last Time I Saw You."

Her signature color did not stray as pink light surrounded the artist's black puffy cloak, which she took to reveal a black bikini beneath a sheer dress for a preview of her upcoming album "Pink Friday 2" this November.

Nicki then had another costume change for the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Medley with Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five by donning a red bodysuit.

Apart from Best Hip-hop, Nicki was up for five other awards including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Best Visual Effects, which all went to Taylor Swift.

Her collaboration with Yung Bleu "Love in the Way" lost to SZA's "Shirt" for Best R&B while her "Barbie Dreams" collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua lost to BTS' Jungkook and Latto's "Seven" for Song of Summer.

"Barbie Dreams" was featured on the "Barbie" movie, as were other nominees "Dance The Night" by Dua Lipa and "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish.

