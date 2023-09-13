'MTV Queen' Britney Spears not at MTV VMAs 2023; ex Justin Timberlake attends

In this file photo taken on February 11, 2002 US singer/actress Britney Spears (R) arrives at the premiere of her film "Crossroads," with her then boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake of the group *NSYNC (L), in Los Angeles, CA.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Britney Spears reminisced her times being the "Queen of MTV" in time for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) today.

In her X account, Britney said that MTV VMAs is one of her most favorite award shows.

"One of my favorite award shows has always been the @vmas!!! I had so many great times on that stage and I’ve even been called the 'Queen of MTV,'" she said.

Britney said she will share more awards nights memories at the launch of her book "The Woman In Me."

One of my favorite award shows has always been the @vmas !!! I had so many great times on that stage and I’ve even been called the “Queen of MTV” ???????????? … I can’t wait to share more VMAs and other award show memories in #TheWomanInMe on Oct. 24 !!! @GalleryBooks @simonschusterUK… pic.twitter.com/judxKrRknV — Britney Spears ???????? (@britneyspears) September 12, 2023

"I can’t wait to share more VMAs and other award show memories in #TheWomanInMe on Oct. 24!!!" she said.

Britney's ex-boyfriend Justine Timberlake, together with NSYNC members Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, presented the Best Pop Award to Taylor for her song "Anti-Hero."



Taylor was delighted seeing the NSYNC reunited again on stage after 10 years.

"I had your dolls. I'm like, are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I want to know what it is!" Taylor said.

"You're pop personafied! So to receive this from your golden pop hands is too much," she added.

Meanwhile, Timbaland confirmed that he is working with Justin and Nelly Furtado on a joint album.

He also confirmed that Justin's new album is coming "top of next year."

"That first single is gonna be serious... Just know it's good," Timbaland told Entertainment Tonight.

