Miss Universe titleholders bid Esther Swan adieu

MANILA, Philippines — When rumors started spreading in March about Esther Swan leaving the Miss Universe Organization, the grapevine was not certain about it. However, as the weeks progressed into months, it soon became apparent that the well-loved Director of Talent Development would be ending her impressive 22-year tenure by May 31.

In a compilation video released by the Miss Universe online channel, several Miss Universe titleholders gave their heartfelt messages to their former manager.

"The moment you returned from your victory as Miss Universe, the first person to literally pull you under your wing is Esther Swan. I remember her asking me, 'What's you're name?' and 'Who are you?' It was the first time that I said I was Miss Universe and from then on, she's just your constant companion. Well, she was for me.

"I know this is meant to be a goodbye message from Miss Universe to you but it doesn't really feel like goodbye because I know the type of person that you are. You have become family to so many — not only of my life but our lives. And I hope that you know that I'll be here for you, just as you were to me in my journey; as a mentor, a friend, and a member of the family and in stepping into whatever role that we needed, whether as a friend, confidante, cheerleader, a mom, a sister, a friend. We love you and I can't wait to see you very soon," said Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

With special messages, too, from Zuleyka Rivera (2006), Ximena Navarrette (2010), Leila Lopes (2011) and Gabriella Isler (2013), fans and pageant aficionados were also asking for a message from Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, who was one of Esther's closest talent/ward, in the comments section.

"You were by my side during the most pivotal point in my life. It was my greatest growth period. You put up with so much. I look back at so many memories. Thank you for your patience, your guidance and your grace.

"Our jampacked schedules were no joke and you always handed it like a champ! You're a shoulder to cry on, a friend to laugh with, a manager like no other. You taught me so much about myself and the world. Even stupid things like how to put a check into an ATM machine. I didn't know how to do anything. You truly helped shape who I am today. And I know, I speak for so many when I say, 'Thank you!' I can't wait to see what the next chapter holds for you," shared Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.

As head of talent development, Esther's tour of duty began with Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quiñones' year and ended with reigning queen R'bonney Gabriel.

"This past couple of months have been impactful. You have guided me every single step of the way. You have shown me how to be myself, my personality and just to be grounded. You are leaving in the middle of my reign, I'm pretty bummed about it.

"But I feel honored and special to be your last titleholder, after so many years of you working at Miss Universe. You are a legend! I wanna thank you for being there every single step of the way. Whatever chapter you have next in your life, I'm sure it will be amazing, unique, interesting and beautiful because that's the woman you are. Thank you for being there for me. I love you so much," said reigning Miss Universe R'bonney Gabriel.

Esther Swan is one tough act to follow and her successor will have very large shoes to fill!

