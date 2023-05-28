^

LIVE updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation Night

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 8:59pm
LIVE updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation Night
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners
Binibining Pilipinas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas 2023, the 59th edition of the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant, is held tonight in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City.

Forty of the country's bets will battle it out to win the crowns at stake — Miss Globe Philippines (for Miss Globe 2023) and Miss International Philippines (for Miss International 2024).

Get the live updates here:

LIVE updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 Coronation Night
43 minutes ago

fbtw
