Internet users react to Alden Richards' 'Steve Harvey' moment at Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Alden Richards hosts Miss Universe Philippines 2023 on May 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted to Alden Richards having a "Steve Harvey" moment on Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night.

Held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Alden incorrectly announced the winner of Miss Friendship.

Instead of Capiz' Shayne Glenmae Maquiran, Alden announced that it was Agusan del Norte's Jannarie Zarzoso.

He, however, quickly corrected his announcement.

"I stand corrected. Miss Friendship is Miss Capiz Shayne Glenmae Maquiran but Miss Jannarie Zarzoso is our Face of Social Media," he said.

Alden, ayusin mo! Umpisa pa lang!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — rickhey (@rickhey_s) May 13, 2023

Alden ano ba????????????????????#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — aries migrating soon ? (@kdlexaeri) May 13, 2023

Alden Richards better not pull a Steve Harvey when announcing the winner of #MissUniversePhilippines2023 tonight! Better yet, give the results card to @XianLimm ???? — Rrrraaay ????????????????? (@Rrrraaay) May 13, 2023

Unang announcement palang palpak agad A/lden naku poooo #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — jabriel_26 (@wrecked_26) May 13, 2023

Nagkamali pa nga ng Announce si Alden!#MissUniversePhilippines2023 — JISX (@jiszx024) May 13, 2023

lamya ni alden di bagay mag host #MissUniversePhilippines2023 — Enigma (@EnigmaChronicle) May 13, 2023

