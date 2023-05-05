Kendra Kramer opens up about joining pageants

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty pageant enthusiasts have been wondering if celebrity daughter Kendra Kramer would follow in the footsteps of her deadringer, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Kendra replied to this frequently asked question earlier this week during a press event.

"I don't know. It's definitely an intriguing idea, but I'm just... I don't know yet. Maybe in the future if God would put it my heart and I will do it," said the teenage daughter of actress Cheska Garcia and cager Doug Kramer.

The 13-year-old previously talked about her joining beauty pageants in her Nylon feature published in November 2022.

“I actually want to join not necessarily beauty pageants, but I want to join fashion shows. Beauty pageants are interesting to me. But I’d rather walk in, you know, like runway shows or fashion showsm," she said in the interview, adding that she also dreams of becoming a doctor and put up her own beauty business.

Sumabak si Kendra Kramer, ang panganay na anak nina Doug at Cheska Kramer, sa kaniyang unang solo interview sa press. Magaling sa pagsagot ng 13-year old lalo na nang tinanong tungkol sa pagbalanse sa kaniyang school, sports, at budding modeling career. #News5 | via MJ Marfori pic.twitter.com/nmf2VgYumK — News5 (@News5PH) May 4, 2023

Wants and dreams

Well-loved not only for her beauty and charm but also for her fun and loving zest for life amid all the public attention, Kendra manages to somehow still enjoy being a regular teenager. In a recent family vlog, she is shown joining her Dad on a road trip, where they happily talked about the traits that they have in common, such as their love for sport.

“You look exactly like me,” said Doug, who then asked her if she has a crush in school.

To this, the young influencer quickly and confidently answered, “No. My standards are set too high.”

Her reply earned a thumbs-up from her dad.

Compared to other teens, Kendra may have a lot on her plate, but she always finds time to do what she loves. Like her mom Cheska, she is seriously into swimming. Being part of her school’s swimming team, she trains religiously every day. In the Nylon interview, Kendra declared, “Swimming is really fun,” and shared her plans to continue training in swimming until she is in college. While striving to be a really good swimmer, however, Kendra also displays her interest in other sports and hobbies, such as arnis, ballet, singing and playing drums.

Model ate

Amid the glitter of a promising career ahead, whatever she chooses to be in the future, Kendra knows the value of prioritizing her family and the importance of her personally guiding her younger siblings, Scarlet and Gavin.

“I don’t really impose, because they might find it annoying. I don’t use words, but I use my actions as an example for them,” said Kendra, who, like her parents, is passionate about enriching her spiritual faith.

She reinforces this concept by sharing devotional verses with her siblings in the Team Kramer family vlog.

The young lady is likewise aware that having a growing number of social media followers entails a lot of responsibilities. These include looking good and feeling fresh at all times. So, on busy days, Kendra said she uses products she trusts like the Deonat Deodorant Spray. Made from real tawas and 100% natural, this is what the young influencer has been using since she was 12.

RELATED: Cheska Kramer reveals skincare tips she gave to daughter Kendra