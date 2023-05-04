Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bares pre-pageant competitions leading to May 13 finals
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization posted the dates of its remaining pre-pageant competitions and activities before its grand finale in mid-May.
The National Costume Competition will take place on May 4, 7 p.m. in Leyte Normal University. Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados will be the pre-show host while actor Marco Gumabao will be the event's main host.
The 2023 Preliminaries, on the other hand, will unfold on May 10, 1 p.m. in Okada Manila, while the Fashion & Charity Gala will happen on the same day at 7 p.m. in Okada's grand ballroom.
In a social media post on its Instagram account, @missuniverseph, the national organization wrote, "The power is in your hands! Be the 11th MUPh judge and help your favorite delegates secure a spot in the coronation night finals!
"All month long, tune in to our weekly challenges and cast your votes on the official MUPh app. Each challenge winner will have a secured spot in the live finals on May 13."
The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will happen on May 13 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!
