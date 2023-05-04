Miss Universe Philippines 2023 bares pre-pageant competitions leading to May 13 finals

Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 aspirants are (from left) Klyza Castro, Mary Eileen Gonzales, Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Clariele Dacanay.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization posted the dates of its remaining pre-pageant competitions and activities before its grand finale in mid-May.

The National Costume Competition will take place on May 4, 7 p.m. in Leyte Normal University. Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados will be the pre-show host while actor Marco Gumabao will be the event's main host.

The 2023 Preliminaries, on the other hand, will unfold on May 10, 1 p.m. in Okada Manila, while the Fashion & Charity Gala will happen on the same day at 7 p.m. in Okada's grand ballroom.

In a social media post on its Instagram account, @missuniverseph, the national organization wrote, "The power is in your hands! Be the 11th MUPh judge and help your favorite delegates secure a spot in the coronation night finals!

"All month long, tune in to our weekly challenges and cast your votes on the official MUPh app. Each challenge winner will have a secured spot in the live finals on May 13."

The 2023 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will happen on May 13 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

