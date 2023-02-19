^

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 announces Top 40 official lineup

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 2:26pm
Some of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 aspirants are (from left) Klyza Castro, Mary Eileen Gonzales, Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Clariele Dacanay.
Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

 

MANILA, Philippines — True to its mandate, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) is all about breaking barriers in pageantry. Like its parent organization, it has evolved with the times.

In preparation for the 72nd Miss Universe season, it has joined other national organizations in celebrating womanhood in all shapes and sizes. And with the expanded eligibility rule now in action, young married women and single mothers are welcomed into the fold.

After the final screening, with an extension that ended last February 17 for both online and onsite applications, the lucky aspirants who made it to the Top 40 official lineup of 2023 candidates are:

1) Pauline Amelinckx

2) Krishnah Marie Gravidez

3) Jannarie Zarzoso

4) Joemay-an Leo

5) Jan Mari Bordon

6) Princes Anne Marcos

7) Rein Hillary Carrascal

8) Karen Joyce Olfato

9) Clarielle Dacanay

10) Samantha Alexandra Panlilio

11) Breanna Marie Evans

12) Christine Joyce Salcedo

13) Louise Joy Gallardo

14) Kimberlyn Jane Acob

15) Vanessa Tse Wing

16) Laicka Implamado

17) Hyra Desiree Betito

18) Mary Angelique Manto

19) Nikki Justine Breedveld

20) Vanessa Natzeit

21) Klyza Castro

22) Christine Juliane Opiaza

23) Michelle Dee

24) Airissh Ramos

25) Evangeline Fuentes

26) Lesly Joy Sim

27) Mary Eileen Gonzales

28) Layla Adriatico

29) Christiana Afia Yeahboah

30) Alexandra Bollier

31) Claire Inso

32) Shayne Glenmae Maquiran

33) Emmanuelle Fabienne Vera

34) Kali Navea-Huff

35) Iman Franchesca Cristal

36) Dianne Padillo

37) Kimberly Escartin

38) Diane Mae Refugio

39) Chloei Darl Gabales

40) Avery Mariane Sucgang

The next phenomenal transformational Filipina is one of these 40 ladies. Will she be up for the mighty challenges of the Universe? When the time comes, let's all rally behind her in her quest for the country's fifth crown in El Salvador. Stay tuned!

