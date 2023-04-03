Belle Mariano goes full circle from flower girl to prom queen in Francis Libiran creations

Belle Mariano as a flower girl (left) in 2007 and as the Prom Queen at the Star Magical Prom on March 30, 2023. The actress wears Francis Libiran on both occasions.

MANILA, Philippines — Popular designer Francis Libiran posted a throwback photo of Belle Mariano in his creations 16 years apart, referring to it as the actress' coming to full circle in his designs.

Libiran posted a photo of a young Belle as a flower girl wearing his creation.

"A delightful trip down memory lane! We've unearthed a charming photo of a young @belle_mariano as a flower girl back in 2007, wearing a Francis Libiran gown," the designer wrote.

The succeeding photos see Belle a much grown-up muse wearing some of his fabulous designs.

One photo shows the actress in a pastel pink gown with streaks of light blue and lavender that reminds the viewer of a thousand petals strewn together, creating the illusion of one giant flower. Another one is a pleated, off-shoulder pastel gown accentuated with an oversized, feathered hat, while another creation is a gown with black and white feathered skirt.

The latter she wore at the recently concluded, first-ever Star Magical Prom with perennial date, on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

Donny and Belle were named the night's Prom King and Prom Queen.

"The journey has come full circle as she blossoms into a stunning muse for our latest creations. A beautiful testament to timeless elegance and the magic of destiny," Libiran said.

