Belle Mariano goes full circle from flower girl to prom queen in Francis Libiran creations

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 4:53pm
Belle Mariano as a flower girl (left) in 2007 and as the Prom Queen at the Star Magical Prom on March 30, 2023. The actress wears Francis Libiran on both occasions.
Francis Libiran via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines —  Popular designer Francis Libiran posted a throwback photo of Belle Mariano in his creations 16 years apart, referring to it as the actress' coming to full circle in his designs. 

Libiran posted a photo of a young Belle as a flower girl wearing his creation. 

"A delightful trip down memory lane! We've unearthed a charming photo of a young @belle_mariano as a flower girl back in 2007, wearing a Francis Libiran gown," the designer wrote. 

The succeeding photos see Belle a much grown-up muse wearing some of his fabulous designs.

One photo shows the actress in a pastel pink gown with streaks of light blue and lavender that reminds the viewer of a thousand petals strewn together, creating the illusion of one giant flower. Another one is a pleated, off-shoulder pastel gown accentuated with an oversized, feathered hat, while another creation is a gown with black and white feathered skirt. 

The latter she wore at the recently concluded, first-ever Star Magical Prom with perennial date, on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan. 

Donny and Belle were named the night's Prom King and Prom Queen. 

"The journey has come full circle as she blossoms into a stunning muse for our latest creations. A beautiful testament to timeless elegance and the magic of destiny," Libiran said. 

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win King, Queen at first-ever Star Magic Prom

BELLE MARIANO

FRANCIS LIBIRAN
