^

Fashion and Beauty

Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 1:36pm
Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party
Actress Cate Blanchett at the Oscars 2023 red carpet and the Vanity Fair Oscars after party
Getty Images via AFP / Mike Coppola, Amy Sussman

MANILA, Philippines — Despite not winning another Oscar, actress Cate Blanchett was showered with praise for using the same outfit she wore at the Academy Awards 2023 main ceremony to the the Oscars after party hosted by Vanity Fair.

The "Tár" actress wore a customized turquoise-teal and black Louis Vuitton ensemble — a fishtail skirt made with sustainable fabic and a draped top made from satin material — put together by her red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

Blanchett topped off the outfit with jewellery from the French fashion house as well as archival Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Pinned to her fit was a blue ribbon in solidarity with millions of refugees and displaced people around the world.

"This sustainable look is designed with a top from an archival collection and a skirt cut from fully sustainable silk," Stewart confirmed on Instagram.

Other actresses who went for sustainable looks were Rooney Mara and Filipino-American Vanessa Hudgens, the latter co-hosting the red carpet, while Kendall Jenner and Kerry Washington opted for vintage looks at the after-party.

As a sustainable fashion advocate, the Australian actress is known for repeating and repurposing red carpet outfits in the past few years.

At this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards, Blanchett wore a black sequined Armani Privé gown that used lace from another Armani outfit that she wore to the 2014 Golden Globes and the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, winning Best Actress - Drama for "Blue Jasmine" in the former and sitting as jury president in the latter.

Meanwhile, at this year's British Film Academy Awards where she won Best Actress, she wore the black Maison Margiela gown she had worn to the 2015 Oscars, and at the recently-concluded Berlin Film Festival, revived another 2018 Cannes Film Festival outfit — her rainbow-colored Givenchy Haute Couture look.

For the entire week of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, Blanchett rewore old outfits that were cleverly altered, and at the London Critics’ Circle film awards, she wore an Alexander McQueen suit that she debuted at a 2019 premiere.

Blanchett was up for Best Actress but lost a hotly-contested race to Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All At Once," making the latter the first-ever Asian woman to win Best Actress.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" was indeed the big winner of Oscars 2023 with seven trophies, including Best Picture and Yeoh's win.

RELATED: LIST: Oscars 2023 winners in main categories

ACADEMY AWARDS

CATE BLANCHETT

OSCARS

SUSTAINABLE FASHION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party
2 hours ago

Cate Blanchett trending for not changing clothes from Oscars to Vanity Fair after-party

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
As a sustainable fashion advocate, the Australian actress is known for repeating and repurposing red carpet outfits in the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Chavit Singson reveals why he didn't buy Miss Universe
Exclusive
5 hours ago

Chavit Singson reveals why he didn't buy Miss Universe

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson revealed that the Miss Universe franchise was offered to him...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary
Exclusive
1 day ago

Vilma Santos swears 'no retoke, botox' at 60th showbiz anniversary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
"Star for All Seasons" Vilma Santos revealed her beauty secrets all these years, and these, she vowed, did not include "Salamat,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet
1 day ago

Dolly de Leon wears ribbon for refugees at Oscars 2023 red carpet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Filipino actress Dolly de Leon wears her cause in a black suit accentuated with bloody red half-gloves, red pouch and a red...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Oscars 2023 red carpet: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
1 day ago

Oscars 2023 red carpet: smooth elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

By Angela Weiss, Valerie Macon | 1 day ago
Here are some key looks from the Oscars red carpet:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Mimiyuuuh designs baptism dress for niece
3 days ago

WATCH: Mimiyuuuh designs baptism dress for niece

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Content creator Mimiyuuuh went back to her designing roots as she created a brand new baptismal dress for niece Bri...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with