Vietnam wins Miss Eco International 2023 crown, Philippines in Top 21

Nguyen Thanh Ha of Vietnam was crowned Miss Eco International 2023 on March 3, 2023 at the coronation night held in Cairo, Egypt.

MANILA, Philippines — Nguyen Thanh Ha of Vietnam was crowned Miss Eco International 2023 at the close of this year's search in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo. The 19-year-old from the Ben Tre province was also adjudged the Best in Eco Dress.

Her royal court is comprised of Ifunanya Basilia Ikochukwu (1st runner-up, Nigeria), Yashna Beeharry (2nd runner-up, Mauritius), Ratana Sokhavatey (3rd runner-up, Cambodia) and Genesis Guerrero (4th runner-up, Ecuador).

The other ladies who made it to the Top 11 were from Brazil, Belarus, Paraguay (Miss Congeniality and People's Choice Award), USA, Venezuela and Costa Rica. Winners of the Best Eco Dress automatically advanced to the Top 11 while the Best Eco Video was fast-tracked to the Top 21.

The lucky ladies who also made it to the Top 21 were from Malaysia, Mexico (Miss Eco America and Best National Costume), Egypt (Miss Eco Africa), Australia, Belgium, Nepal, China (Miss Talent), Panama, South Africa and Ashley Subijano Montenegro of the Philippines.

The other continental titles were awarded to Russia (Miss Eco Asia), Belarus (Miss Eco Europe) and Argentina (Miss Eco Latina). The awardees of these titles made them ambassadors of goodwill in their respective regions.

This year's panel of judges included Miss Egypt 2022 Hagar Mohamed and Miss Eco International president Dr. Amaal Rezk. Nguyen Thanh Ha was crowned by outgoing queen Kathleen Paton of the Philippines at the close of glitzy rites in Cairo.

