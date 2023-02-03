^

Skechers names Korean idol Cha Eun Woo as new regional brand ambassador

February 3, 2023 | 4:44pm
Skechers names Korean idol Cha Eun Woo as new regional brand ambassador
Chosen for his natural charm and stylish image, Eun-woo will appear in new collection launch campaigns across key Asia-Pacific markets.
MANILA, Philippines – Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™ and a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, has announced top K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo as its regional brand ambassador.

This partnership covers seven key Asia-Pacific markets for Skechers: Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

“I am honored and delighted to be named the new Skechers regional brand ambassador. Shoes are an important part of my life, not only as a fashion statement but also because I enjoy dancing and working out. Skechers' innovative and versatile designs are comfortable and reflect my true style. I can't wait to share my favorite Skechers looks with everyone and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do!" said Eun-woo, the celebrated K-pop star and actor.

“Skechers believes in investing in our business to reach new consumers, maximize our business and further establish the brand as a leader in comfort technology footwear. Having the well-known and much-liked Cha Eun-Woo as our brand ambassador across many of our key Asian markets is a testament to our belief in ongoing growth opportunities in this region,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. 

“With K-Pop fever in the Philippines showing no signs of abating, we are excited to have Cha Eun-Woo as Skechers' regional brand ambassador. We are confident that this strategic partnership with one of Korea's top stars will resonate successfully with Filipino consumers who also have a long history of affinity for Skechers. We are looking forward to Cha Eun-Woo being featured in our advertising materials, social media channels and retail windows," said Suzette Pasustento, country manager of Skechers USA Philippines.

As part of the partnership, Eun-Woo will appear in several marketing campaigns, including Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins™, Skechers Sport® Court, Skechers Foamies®, Skechers Workout Walker™ and Skechers Apparel (Lifestyle & Performance).

In the Philippines, Skechers is available at four stores in Metro Manila and six total retail destinations across the Philippines, as well as at key retailers. 

This season’s new campaign focuses on celebrating authenticity – being yourself and always feeling confident and comfortable with who you are and what you have. It also exemplifies Skechers’ values and commitment to offering the best quality, all-inclusive and comfortable shoes to consumers. 

