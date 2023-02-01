The Icon Clinic introduces its vitamin-infused drip, the V-BOOST DRIP

MANILA, Philippines — Some people say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some say beauty is only skin deep. It doesn’t really matter which idea of beauty one subscribes to. One thing is for certain, good health and a strong body are the foundations of beauty.

For this reason, The Icon Clinic has started offering its very own IV drip called V-BOOST DRIP.

The V-BOOST DRIP is a vitamin-infused drip that improves one’s immune system. It is composed of vitamin C, glutathione and collagen.

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, has many functions in the human body. It not only helps with the development, growth and repair of tissues, but it also helps the body absorb iron and boost its immune system.

Collagen, on the other hand, is a type of structural protein, meaning it is responsible for the formation of the structure of cells and tissues. Like Vitamin C, collagen helps repair tissues and boosts immune response. It also increases muscle mass, prevents bone loss and reduces wrinkles and skin dryness.

Contrary to what some believe, the main function of glutathione is not just to lighten one’s skin. Glutathione, a peptide found in the human body, is known as a master detoxifier. It aids the body by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, keeping the body drug-resistant, reducing the impact of uncontrolled diabetes and many more.

One session of the V-BOOST DRIP only lasts for 30 minutes, but the benefits to one’s health last for much longer. As it is injected directly into the bloodstream, it bypasses the digestive tract, which makes it more effective than if it were to be administered orally.

To ensure the safety of all of their patients, The Icon Clinic assures everyone that the V- BOOST DRIP is only administered by an IV-registered nurse. You can watch the V-BOOST DRIP video here.

To ensure the safety of all of their patients, The Icon Clinic assures everyone that the V- BOOST DRIP is only administered by an IV-registered nurse.