BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

MANILA, Philippines — Just several hours after BTS member Jimin was announced a new global ambassador for fashion house Dior, Jimin's fellow member Suga has been tapped for the same role this time with Valentino.

Fashion outlet Women's Wear Daily broke the news of Suga joining Valentino as one of the company's DI.VA.s ambassadors, a short cut for Different Values.

Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli called Suga "a multifaceted artist; an interpreter [who] uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity," adding that the Korean singer "perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.”

The fashion house first tapped Formula 1 racer Sir Lewis Hamilton to kickstar the DI.VA.s campaign, and later appeared in the brand's Pink PP campaign with fellow ambassador Zendaya.

Suga, meanwhile, said both Piccioli and the brand “have been supportive of diversity which is something that I also believe in."

In addition to being a new brand ambassador, Suga will also front the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, which is dedicated to the Valentino's staple outfits for men.

Suga and Jimin are the first members of BTS to individually represent a global fashion brand; the group had modeled for Louis Vuitton back in 2021, a partnership which has since concluded.

