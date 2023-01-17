BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador

In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Jimin has been named by French fashion house Dior as its newest global ambassador.

In announcing Jimin in his new role, Dior shared photos of the Korean singer wearing clothes from the company's 2023 Summer line.

"[Jimin] exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior with this exciting partnership," Dior said. "[He] channels Monsieur Dior’s passion for the outdoors."

As global ambassador, Jimin will be lending his image to to creations by Kim Jones, the Artistic Director of Dior's men’s collections.

Jones previously worked as the Style Director of Louis Vuitton's men's ready-to-wear division, and is concurrently the Artistic Director of Fendi's women's collections.

Additionally, Jones also designed the stage outfits of BTS' “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour” back in 2019.

Jimin now becomes the first member of BTS to individually represent a global brand; the group was named brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton back in 2021.

Dior's global ambassadors include the likes of Charlize Theron, Sharon Stone, Monica Belluci, Eva Green, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, and Cara Delevigne.

Additionally, Jimin's inclusion adds to the Korean roster of Dior's ambassadors such as Jisoo from BLACKPINK, Sehun from EXO, Cha Eun-woo from Astro, and actor Nam Joo-hyuk.

Jimin is currently preparing to for his debut as a solo artist while BTS is on a hiatus from group events.

Record label Big Hit Entertainment, which handles BTS, will confirm Jimin's solo debut schedule at a later date.

Just last week, BIGBANG's Taeyang released the single "VIBE" which Jimin collaborated on. It is Taeyang's first solo release in six years after his 2017 album "White Night."

