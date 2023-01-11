Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes

MANILA, Philippines — She may have missed out on a historic win at the Golden Globes, but Filipina actress Dolly de Leon definitely had heads turning for her red carpet and ceremony outfit.

De Leon wore a black leather corset gown with a chiffon strap designed by London-born Filipino designer Norman Rene De Vera, with matching black leather opera gloves to boot, with the assistance of stylist LJ Perez.

De Vera is the creative director of AZ Factory who previously worked at Céline, Calvin Klein and Versace, and has even dressed celebrities like Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez.

The actress wore rings over her gloves and only wore her glasses when she was seated inside the Beverly Hilton with her colleagues from "Triangle of Sadness."

When it came to the trophies however, it was Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" who won in the category she and De Leon were nominated in — Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

With the awards season kicking into gear, Bassett has now emerged as De Leon's biggest competitor in succeeding ceremonies such as the Screen Actor's Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the crown jewel of them all the Academy Awards.

"Triangle of Sadness" won the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where critics and audiences absolutely raved about De Leon's performance, pegging her as an early contender for the awards circuit.

She became the first full-blooded Filipina actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, following in the footsteps of previously nominated artists with Philippine heritage such as H.E.R, Hailee Steinfeld, Robert Lopez and Darren Criss — the latter going on to actually win.

