Dolly de Leon stuns in black leather dress at Golden Globes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 2:34pm
Dolly de Leon on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet
Getty Images via AFP / Jon Kopaloff, Amy Sussman

MANILA, Philippines — She may have missed out on a historic win at the Golden Globes, but Filipina actress Dolly de Leon definitely had heads turning for her red carpet and ceremony outfit.

De Leon wore a black leather corset gown with a chiffon strap designed by London-born Filipino designer Norman Rene De Vera, with matching black leather opera gloves to boot, with the assistance of stylist LJ Perez.

De Vera is the creative director of AZ Factory who previously worked at Céline, Calvin Klein and Versace, and has even dressed celebrities like Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez.

The actress wore rings over her gloves and only wore her glasses when she was seated inside the Beverly Hilton with her colleagues from "Triangle of Sadness."

RELATED: Angela Bassett beats Dolly de Leon for Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe

When it came to the trophies however, it was Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" who won in the category she and De Leon were nominated in — Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

With the awards season kicking into gear, Bassett has now emerged as De Leon's biggest competitor in succeeding ceremonies such as the Screen Actor's Guild Awards, the BAFTAs and the crown jewel of them all the Academy Awards.

"Triangle of Sadness" won the Palme d'Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where critics and audiences absolutely raved about De Leon's performance, pegging her as an early contender for the awards circuit.

She became the first full-blooded Filipina actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, following in the footsteps of previously nominated artists with Philippine heritage such as H.E.R, Hailee Steinfeld, Robert Lopez and Darren Criss — the latter going on to actually win.

RELATED: LIST: Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

DOLLY DE LEON

GOLDEN GLOBES

RED CARPET
