LIST: Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Dark comedy film "The Banshees of Inisherin" and mockumentary sitcom "Abbott Elementary" were the big winners of the 2023 Golden Globes which saw the tumultuous awards ceremony make a celebrity-laden return after last year's debacle about representation.

After making formative changes within itself, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association staged the Golden Globes once again on air in Los Angeles and with a crowd to officially kick off the awards season.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" won Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for lead star Colin Farrell, and Best Screenplay for filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

The film entered the 80th Golden Globes with the most nominations of any film this year with eight — the most since 2004.

Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" won the drama portion of Best Motion Picture, with Spielberg winning his third Best Director award from 14 nominations in the same category.

Meanwhile "Everything Everywhere All At Once" saw two acting wins from Michelle Yeoh for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon was up for Quan's actress counterpart, but lost to Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Abbott Elementary" led the television categories with wins for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for lead star and creator Quinta Brunson, Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Television Series for Tyler James Williams.

The only other series that had multiple wins was black comedy series "The White Lotus," which won Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film and Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for Jennifer Coolidge.

Highlighting the night was honoring comedian Eddie Murphy and filmmaker Ryan Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 80th Golden Globes:

FILM

Best Motion Picture - Drama: "The Fabelmans"

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Director: Steven Spielberg for "The Fabelmans"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Austin Butler for "Elvis"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cate Blanchett for "Tár"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan for "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Best Animated Feature: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Best Non-English Language Film: "Argentina, 1985" form Argentina

Best Screenplay: Martin McDonagh for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz for "Babylon"

Best Original Song: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Eddie Murphy

TELEVISION

Best Television Series - Drama: "House of the Dragon"

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: "Abbott Elementary"

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film: "The White Lotus"

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Kevin Costner for "Yellowstone"

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Zendaya for "Euphoria"

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allan White for "The Bear"

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson for "Abbott Elementary"

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film: Evan Peters for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film: Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Tyler James Williams for "Abbott Elementary"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Julia Garner for "Ozark"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film: Paul Walter Hauser for "Black Bird"

Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film: Jennifer Coolidge for "The White Lotus"

Carol Burnett Award: Ryan Murphy

