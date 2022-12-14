Filipino clothing line, artist collaborate with international brands for new fashion collections

Composite image of the Plains and Prints | Emily in Paris and Kingdom On The Rise collections

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix and NBA team the Orlando Magic got a taste of Filipino flavor following new collaborations with creatives of Filipino heritage.

Ahead of the third season of "Emily in Paris" later this December 21, local clothing line Plains and Prints launched their "Plains and Prints | Emily in Paris" collection inspired the Netflix show's flair for individuality, color, and print.

“The diverse and stylish characters of 'Emily in Paris' are a treasure trove of inspiration that inspire women all over the world,” said Plains and Prints owner Roxanne Farillas. “Fashion... allowed each character to be easily identifiable, to showcase their personalities, and at the same time, allow us to dream and relate with them.”

Very much like the show itself, the new collection is a reflection of full Parisian glam with a certain "je ne sais quoi" ("something that cannot be easily described" when translated).

Related: WATCH: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 trailer

From colorful prints to festive silhouettes, the "Plains and Prints | Emily in Paris" collection will have individuals finding their own self-expression through fashion.

NBA fashion line

Meanwhile, over in the United States, basketball team the Orlando Magic tapped Filipino-American artist JEFRË for its new Kingdom On The Rise retail collection, part of a three-year contract that will be updated over time. This new collection dives down into the Magic's character as team, as accentuated by JEFRË's bold, all-black designs.

“As a public artist, my job is to create works that communicate a story,” said JEFRË, who is based in Orlando himself. “Although the designs are minimalistic and contemporary, they reflect the same approach I use with my large-scale installations around the world.”

JEFRË — born Jefre Figueras Manuel — was referring to Philippine works like "Hometown Heroes" in Pasay City's Double Dragon area, "Time" outside SM Megamall, and the Sculpture Contour Series in Bonifacio Global City's SM Aura.

The Kingdom On The Rise collection includes a hat, a shirt, and a hoodie, each of them reflecting the Magic's resiliency, as well as of its home city and fans.

“I wanted to empower people who wear my collection to feel as though they’re part of the team,” JEFRË added. “This is an opportunity for fans to become part of the art process and the larger team. Fashion is more than just garments — it’s an expression of self."

RELATED: Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach twinning in sheer designer ensemble