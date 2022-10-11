^

Fashion and Beauty

Maja Salvador quips 'last year as single lady' at pink birthday bash

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 7:10pm
Maja Salvador quips 'last year as single lady' at pink birthday bash
Actress Maja Salvador celebrated her 34th birthday last October 5.
Maja Salvador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador partied the night away in popping pink party ensembles as she celebrated her 34th birthday last October 5. 

As seen on her Instagram post, Maja was pretty in pink in two outfits. She wore a tube top, skirt and blazer "co-ords" while her other birthday outfit was a shimmering mini-dress.

The actress dubbed her birthday bash as "My Pink Disco Fiasco Party" where the invite said for ladies to come in pink, while the men were encouraged to wear black. 

One of her posts saw her sitting atop a table while posing for the cameras. The party venue was bedecked with glittering party streamers and different sizes of mirrorballs hanging from the ceiling. 

"Last birthday as a single Lady," her caption read. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

Maja announced last April that she was engaged to her business partner and boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez. The two run the talent management agency, Crown Artist Management. They confirmed their relationship in 2019.     

RELATED: 'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

MAJA SALVADOR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week
10 hours ago

'Filipino time': Vicki Belo wasn't allowed to enter Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she wasn't allowed to enter the Chanel fashion show at the recent Paris Fashion...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Nadine Lustre slays BYS Fashion Week 2022 runway
1 day ago

WATCH: Nadine Lustre slays BYS Fashion Week 2022 runway

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actress and mental health advocate Nadine Lustre concluded the first ever BYS Fashion Week with a bang.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
&lsquo;Pwede kang magpaganda nang &lsquo;di ka nahohold-up&rsquo; &mdash; beauty expert
Exclusive
6 days ago

‘Pwede kang magpaganda nang ‘di ka nahohold-up’ — beauty expert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
“Beauty attracts more success.”
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Flying kisses for a post quarantine meet
6 days ago

Flying kisses for a post quarantine meet

By Frannie Jacinto | 6 days ago
It was a fun afternoon as stylishly dressed ladies led by early birds Lizzie Zobel, Cara Wilson Ferrari and Anagine Guevara...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Lesley Mobo x Ben Chan: Two fashion giants collab in oversized proportions
6 days ago

Lesley Mobo x Ben Chan: Two fashion giants collab in oversized proportions

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 6 days ago
From the three higantes in tropical ternos twirling down the runway and button-downs and scarves worn oversized and stylized...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
A double celebration
6 days ago

A double celebration

By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
It was a night “woman of the hour” Mhel Pechera would definitely remember and cherish, palanggas, as she was inducted...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with