Maja Salvador quips 'last year as single lady' at pink birthday bash

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador partied the night away in popping pink party ensembles as she celebrated her 34th birthday last October 5.

As seen on her Instagram post, Maja was pretty in pink in two outfits. She wore a tube top, skirt and blazer "co-ords" while her other birthday outfit was a shimmering mini-dress.

The actress dubbed her birthday bash as "My Pink Disco Fiasco Party" where the invite said for ladies to come in pink, while the men were encouraged to wear black.

One of her posts saw her sitting atop a table while posing for the cameras. The party venue was bedecked with glittering party streamers and different sizes of mirrorballs hanging from the ceiling.

"Last birthday as a single Lady," her caption read.

Maja announced last April that she was engaged to her business partner and boyfriend, Rambo Nuñez. The two run the talent management agency, Crown Artist Management. They confirmed their relationship in 2019.

