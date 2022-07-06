Experience nature in 'eutierria'

The word “eutierria” means “a good and positive feeling of oneness with the earth and its life forces. This feeling is achieved when the relationship between man and nature is spontaneous and mutually enriching.”

In her recent exhibition at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall, global Filipina multidisciplinary artist Maria Pureza Escaño hopes to recreate man-and-nature experiencing each other in a forest environment, dahlings.

In this joint partnership of SM and ArtisteSpace, Inc., Escaño treats viewers to a feast of the senses through her oil and clay works that depict the good earth.

ArtisteSpace, Inc. managing director Anton Magpantay with SM senior vice president for marketing and communications Millie Dizon beside the “Morning Clay Wall Sculpture” by Maria Pureza Escaño.

Escaño draws inspiration from the natural resources — the orchids from the mystical Mount Banahaw, a maya bird from her garden, the magnificent peacocks from the nearby farm of San Benito — from her hometown, Sariaya Quezon.

“Collaborating with SM and artist Maria Pureza Escaño for ‘Eutierria’ validates ArtisteSpace’s advocacy for art as an important tool for positive community development. Escaño’s art takes us to a different world where one can truly appreciate nature through great works of art in amazingly vivid imagery,” shares Anton Magpantay, managing director, ArtisteSpace, Inc.

