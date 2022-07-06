^

Fashion and Beauty

Experience nature in 'eutierria'

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache - The Philippine Star
July 6, 2022 | 12:00am
Experience nature in 'eutierria'
Maria Pureza Escaño beside “The Light Revelter”.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

The word “eutierria” means “a good and positive feeling of oneness with the earth and its life forces. This feeling is achieved when the relationship between man and nature is spontaneous and mutually enriching.”

In her recent exhibition at SM Megamall’s Mega Fashion Hall, global Filipina multidisciplinary artist Maria Pureza Escaño hopes to recreate man-and-nature experiencing each other in a forest environment, dahlings.

In this joint partnership of SM and ArtisteSpace, Inc., Escaño treats viewers to a feast of the senses through her oil and clay works that depict the good earth.

ArtisteSpace, Inc. managing director Anton Magpantay with SM senior vice president for marketing and communications Millie Dizon beside the “Morning Clay Wall Sculpture” by Maria Pureza Escaño.

Escaño draws inspiration from the natural resources — the orchids from the mystical Mount Banahaw, a maya bird from her garden, the magnificent peacocks from the nearby farm of San Benito — from her hometown, Sariaya Quezon.

“Collaborating with SM and artist Maria Pureza Escaño for ‘Eutierria’ validates ArtisteSpace’s advocacy for art as an important tool for positive community development. Escaño’s art takes us to a different world where one can truly appreciate nature through great works of art in amazingly vivid imagery,” shares Anton Magpantay, managing director, ArtisteSpace, Inc.

The exhibit is one of the many exciting events at SM Megamall, palanggas.

“Self-Portrait”.

NATURE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Easy beauty for women on the go
42 minutes ago

Easy beauty for women on the go

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 42 minutes ago
OTG Easy Beauty is a minimalist, Filipina-designed brand that caters to modern Filipinas “On The Go,” created...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Experience nature in 'eutierria'
42 minutes ago

Experience nature in 'eutierria'

By Maurice Arcache | 42 minutes ago
The word “eutierria” means “a good and positive feeling of oneness with the earth and its life forces. This...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Back in style: Marcoses uphold reputation for fashion in inauguration OOTD
5 days ago

Back in style: Marcoses uphold reputation for fashion in inauguration OOTD

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
With the return of the Marcoses in power comes of course, the comeback of their flair for fashion, as initiated by their matriarch,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The most copied luxury brand goes exotic
7 days ago

The most copied luxury brand goes exotic

By Millet M. Mananquil | 7 days ago
I have such fond memories of Louis Vuitton and how the brand always launches its products in the most creative way.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
The heat is still on!
7 days ago

The heat is still on!

By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
The summer heat continues, palanggas, as Century Tuna Superbods 2022 officially kicked off the country’s most awaited...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen
8 days ago

Hwang In-youp bares skincare regimen

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Korean star Hwang In-youp bared his secrets to a youthful looking skin and it's not the renowned 10-step regimen.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with