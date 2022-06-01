'Greenbelt is not just a mall; it's an experience'

If Beverly Hills has Rodeo Drive, Paris has Rue St. Honoré and London has Bond Street, the Philippines has Greenbelt. Ayala Malls’ vision is to rival the world’s most glamorous fashion rows while maintaining Greenbelt’s heritage, legacy and promise.

“Greenbelt has reinvented itself and evolved through the years,” says Chris Maglanoc, president of Ayala Malls. “It’s not just a mall; it’s an experience. First of all, we were able to put together some of the world’s most prestigious global brands. These wouldn’t be possible without the brands that we’ve worked with through the years: Louis Vuitton, Richemont, Kering, Hermès, Prada, and our local partners that have made this possible, like Stores Specialists, Inc. H&F Retail Concepts, Noble House, Travelling the Groove and Lucerne. We’re very thankful that they’ve recognized the vision and were able to see this through to fruition.

“The second standout feature is the setting. It’s one-of-a-kind. When we were talking to our global brands it was an easy sell because they can see its unique setting: it’s in the financial district, it’s in a very special place. But again the task for us was to come up with something new. We were fortunate to be able to work with our famous architect partner, J. Anton Mendoza, and through him, we were able to realize our vision for Greenbelt.

“But finally, another standout feature: in Ayala it was always important for us to be able to connect the important things for our consumers, our shoppers. We know that our shoppers value celebrations, culture, food, health, safety, and love for the environment, and again, with Greenbelt we were very fortunate that we’re able to connect all these seamlessly.”

Ayala Malls marketing director Eunice Velasco agreed: “Greenbelt is indeed the country’s fashion and lifestyle capital,” said the fashion lover and shoe collector, who’s first to know what’s hip and happening in Ayala Malls. “We take pride in being the only one capable of putting together the most impressive lineup of international brands in one place: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Kenzo, Univers, Thom Browne, Off-White, Officine Universelle Buly, Rimowa, Max Mara, Patek Philippe and Bulgari.

“And then opening very soon are Tiffany, Celine, Chloe, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roger Vivier, Loewe, Jimmy Choo, and soon to be the expanded Hermès boutique.

“The Greenbelt refresh continues all the way to Greenbelt 4, where we will see the new shops and new looks of Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Tod’s, Givenchy, and new brands will be Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. So we’re undoubtedly thrilled that the biggest brands in fashion and retail are all housed here in Greenbelt.”

Velasco also emphasized that Ayala Malls aims to inspire creativity and artistry in all its projects. “Our groups, like our mother company, Ayala Corporation to Ayala Land, have always integrated art into all the facets of our endeavors,” she said. “Ayala Museum just renovated and they’re actually open now. Aside from that, we also support and celebrate Philippine talents. When you walk through Greenbelt, notice the digital panels. They’re beautiful, put together by Baby Imperial and photographed by celebrated local lensman Renzo Navarro.”

At Greenbelt, not only do you get topnotch luxury shopping. Are you hungry after your buying spree? Head to one of the stylish restaurants like Las Flores, Wildflour, Sala Bistro, People’s Palace, Starbucks Reserve, Amorica by Café Breton, and the newly opened Ember by Chef Josh Boutwood.

“A few years back we talked about experiential retail dining,” says Maglanoc. “In a way the Philippines was an early adopter. We already incorporated dining and entertainment in the malls. Now they’re saying that for the mall to survive, you need experiential retail dining.”

He observed that, in the United States, the pandemic caused department stores to contract — “some of them are becoming smaller. It needs to be more efficient, it has to be smaller, because gone are the days of thousand-seater cinemas with a balcony. Now they say, ‘What’s a balcony? Because the only theater cinema they see now is single-level.

“But the Filipino consumer hasn’t changed. They’re still very tribal in a way, family-oriented, they want to go out, celebrate.”

They can do that in high style in the new retail and dining environment of Greenbelt.

* * *

For more information on ongoing promos, mall events, and safety measures, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com, or through social media at www.facebook.com/AyalaMalls360/ and IG @iloveayalamalls.