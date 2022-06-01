'Bumbum facial' now in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — If you are preparing to rock your sultry swimwear for beach getaways or simply glamming up for your date night with your beau, a little pampering and preening sesh for your bumbum (read: butt cheeks) is truly a must.

A lot of times, we overlook our skin on that area when it also needs to look good and be taken care of.

Pink Parlour, Singapore's acclaimed chain of beauty salons, is offering what it claims to be the first-ever bumbum facial spa in Manila.

Founded in 2005 in Singapore, the salon has been numerously awarded for its infamous less-pain Brazilian waxing services available in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. And now, the beauty salon chain has crossed off another milestone as it offers what it touted as the first-ever booty facial session in the country.

With its all-pink decors and kitten-themed interiors, the salon has been a go-to place in Singapore and other Asian countries.

Just like your facial skin, your butt is prone to dryness, flakiness, loss of elasticity, firmness and inflammation. According to the salon, facial spa for your butt is a need to avoid butt acne and poor blood circulation, which results to cellulites.

So what exactly goes on during a Bumbum Facial Spa session?

1. Steaming

The aestheticians explain what is going to happen in your special facial session as they inform you that first, there's steaming.

Professionally steaming the butt cheeks is done to "soften" the skin, so as to prepare it for the next cleansing steps. After steaming, your butt gets to relax and rejuvenate through a professional booty massage.

2. Deep cleansing, exfoliating

With gloved hands, the aesthetician uses a lactic acid cleanser all over the butt for chemical exfoliation, followed by a cleansing brush for physical exfoliation.

This deep-cleansing method of the butt skin is done by applying a premium scrub formulation, then exfoliating it with skin brush to remove dead skin cells.

3. Ultra-scrubbing

This step requires the aesthetician to use a spatula-like tool, which vibrates at super speed as a gentle way to loosen up and remove any built-up debris in the pores.

4. Smoothing mask

After your butt cheeks are freed from dead skin cells, you get to experience the salon's specially made smoothing masks.

The first one feels minty, so of course, it feels cool and refreshing. This minty, thin smoothing mask is a salicylic acid-based mask that comes with hydrating and moisturizing properties to nourish the skin of your booty. But more than anything, this step of the procedure smoothens your butt area for a soft, smooth, flawless look. The mask formulation also comes with skin brightening properties so your skin tone down there can look lighter.

The second mask is a tea tree jelly mask that is left on for 10 minutes before peeling off.

Then the whole session is capped off with a high-frequency device used by the aesthetician. The device looks like a wand with a glass bubble at the end, which emits a tiny electrical current to kill bacteria on contact and quell inflammation.

For a flawless look as you don your swimwear, getting your booty looking smooth, clean and cute is now easily doable with Bumbum Facial, while going hairless and smooth in your private areas can be done with painless Brazilian Wax. Both services are available in all seven Pink Parlour branches in Metro Manila. It also offers professional skin tanning sessions for those who want to achieve an even, bronzed skin.

