Fashion designer recycles campaign tarpaulins into school bags

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 9:27am
"One twitter #kakampink suggested converting our tarps into school bags and donate them to minimize our waste. Waste being a major problem after elections," the designer said.
MANILA, Philippines — The presidential election results may be heartbreaking for Leni Robredo supporters, but one of them found a way to still extend a message of hope by producing bags made of campaign tarpaulins.  

Fashion designer Mara Chua has always been known for creating couture pieces that empower women. 

Prominently dressing up beauty queens, Chua most recently glammed up Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow with her corset dress with bejewelled bodice creation during Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

Apart from her art of style, Mara has been hugely known as a "kakampink" or Leni Robredo supporter. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Based on a suggestion of a Twitter user, Mara has been inspired to transform campaign tarpaulins of presidentiable Leni Robredo into functional school bags.

In her Instagram and Facebook posts, Mara shared her brilliant idea that inspires sustainable fashion and waste management.

"One twitter #kakampink suggested converting our tarps into school bags and donate them to minimize our waste. Waste being a major problem after elections," the designer said.

"I fell in love with the idea so i decided to make them as soon as possible with the tarps I have. We are collecting tarps so we can make more. And we are looking to partner with groups that can distribute them."

The designer is inviting people to collaborate via distribution or tarpaulin donations, telling people to "simply send a message."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The campaign tarpaulins transformed into bags can definitely be helpful to kids who are in need, or even as a memoribilia from the previous election.

