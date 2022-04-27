Moressi opens its doors in Okada Manila

With the easing of restrictions, people are slowly stepping out to attend occasions with family and friends. Now that face-to-face work and celebrations have resumed, it’s the right time to renew your wardrobe. Leave your house clothes and slippers at home and step out to look fashionable again.

Multi-brand store Moressi recently opened its latest store at the resort casino hotel Okada Manila. The location at the Retail Boulevard is a great spot catering to foreign and local gamers, as well as local staycationers taking the weekend off. The store boasts a minimalist and contemporary design with a relaxingly calm atmosphere.

Moressi shows how to modernize your look. Up to date with global fashion trends, Moressi offers some of the best European brands. Men can go modern with streetwear and accessories — from sweatshirts, joggers, to sneakers, plus casual pouches and sling bags, too.

Bags and sunglasses at Moressio n Retail Boulevard.

Ladies have all the options for day and evening looks, from dainty baby doll dresses to chic cocktail attires. There are clutch or handbags and shoes from iconic brands. For everyday wear, there are eye-catchy and trendy shirts, sandals and sneakers, plus signature sunglasses.

Moressi also offers a little more fun with international favorite Kaze face masks. Think more color and compartments with Mywalit. Founded in Italy, these colorful leather goods were designed with a number of useful pockets and color combinations. Goldoni Milano has luxuriously designed jewelry, all handmade in Italy. Lastly, after a long day out, relax in the comfort of your own home by lighting a Maison Bereto scented candle. These precious home fragrances are enshrined in artisanal glasses that double as unique home furnishings. All these are exclusively available at Moressi.

Balmain and other European brands.

* * *

Moressi Okada is located at the Retail Boulevard in Okada Manila. For more details, please contact the store at +63917-1369368. Like Moressi on Facebook and follow @Moressiph on Instagram.