Heart Evangelista flaunts curves in luxury bikini photos
MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista flaunted her curves in a series of bikini photos she posted on Instagram.
The actress sure knows how to make steamy photos look sophisticated, with her statement summer look.
She donned a white long-sleeved backless bikini top, paired with a white bedazzled bikini bottom from French luxury brand Alaïa. She also accessorized her swimwear with a silver belly chain, elaborated pair of silver earrings and a number of rings.
Heart took her photos by the beach as she's currently on vacation in Balesin.
Balesin Island holds a special place in the fashion influencer's heart, as it can be recalled that this is where Heart and husband Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero got married in February 2015.
