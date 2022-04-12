Heart Evangelista flaunts curves in luxury bikini photos

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista flaunted her curves in a series of bikini photos she posted on Instagram.

The actress sure knows how to make steamy photos look sophisticated, with her statement summer look.

She donned a white long-sleeved backless bikini top, paired with a white bedazzled bikini bottom from French luxury brand Alaïa. She also accessorized her swimwear with a silver belly chain, elaborated pair of silver earrings and a number of rings.

Heart took her photos by the beach as she's currently on vacation in Balesin.

Balesin Island holds a special place in the fashion influencer's heart, as it can be recalled that this is where Heart and husband Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero got married in February 2015.

