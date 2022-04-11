^

Catriona Gray shares why it's important to talk against body shaming

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 12:40pm
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
MANILA, Philippines — Catriona Gray explained why it is important to talk against body shaming, amid criticisms surrounding Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's alleged weight gain.

"It affects not just Miss Universe titleholders, but all women. And by extension of that, all people in a way. It sends a message that you're not beautiful if you don't meet this criteria for a body type or weight, and it's just a horrible message to put out there," Gray said. 

During the press conference of Myra E's "Miss Beauty ng Emmunity" campaign, where Catriona was introduced as the brand's new celebrity ambassador, the beauty queen and singer further shared how it was essential to defend the current Miss Universe titleholder. It can be recalled that Sandhu has recently received a lot of hate messages online for reportedly gaining weight.

"Imagine being a 21-year-old girl who reached her dream of being a Miss Universe, and experiencing that. If I were 21 years old and be in that position, I can just imagine how it would affect me," Catriona said.

"We should continue to talk against body shaming."

"Weight is not even a fraction of who we are," she added. "I really want to send the message that that sort of negativity does not deserve a space."

She also gave a piece of advice to those struggling with weight gain. 

"You might think if you see a fit woman, and if you work out enough, that you are going to look like her. You're not... because all of us have different body proportions, and you're just going to have a never-ending battle (within yourself)," she said.

"As women, we are way more than our body image. We are persons with character, personality and passion."

Cat also expressed in the press conference that she's hoping to meet the current Miss Universe soon, and that it might happen at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30 —  wherein former Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow are set to host. She shared that she already got the official invite to be at the event from the organization.

"Hopefully I can be there, because I would also love to meet Harnaaz," she said.

