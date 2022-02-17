



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Rabiya Mateo hopes women of any weight can join Miss Universe Philippines pageant




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 1:47pm
 





MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder Rabiya Mateo hopes women of any weight can also join the pageant, following its historic removal of height requirement that started last year.


The beauty queen said it should also be time for pageants to open up more for each and everyone.



“‘Yon yung tinatawag nilang real beauty. Next time, different molds naman yung makikita natin kasi beauty has no form, it has no size. Sana dito sa Philippines, onti-onti, makita natin,” she said.


“It’s a beautiful message especially sa young ones na anybody can be Miss Universe,” she continued.


In 2018, Miss Universe Spain Angela Ponce broke barriers as the first trans woman to compete in the Miss Universe pageant for its 67th edition. Last year, the Miss Universe Philippines organization lifted its height requirement for Filipina aspirants.


Screenings for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines have started. A new titleholder will be crowned in April.


 
















 



