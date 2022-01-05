J.Lo, Justine Bieber, Cardi B and Dua Lipa wear Kaze

Kaze Origins KN95/FFP2 respirator injects personality into our new daily necessity. Available in eye-catching curated colors and sizes, the brand balances quality, comfort, and style, no less. That combination makes it the brand of choice among celebs in the US, Europe and Asia.

For instance, American rapper Cardi B paired Kaze with a Pierre-Louis Auvray sheer skintight dress on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills in Jan. 22, 2021.

In December 2020, pop icon Justin Bieber and Hollywood royalty Hailey Bieber were spotted in paparazzi shots and on Instagram sporting the masks.

Supermodel Adriana Lima wears it and posted a story of her Kaze mask on Instagram on Oct. 23, 2020. Multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, English star Dua Lipa, and supermodel Jasmine Tookes have all been photographed wearing the brand as well.

Dua Lipa

Quality is non-negotiable, dahlings!

Kaze is engineered for heavy-duty protection and is certified at “respirator-class” KN95/ FFP2 standards. The reliable shield comprises five layers of filters that maximize airflow, while blocking out dust, germs and particles. The Kaze Light three-ply face mask is designed for everyday use and is made with class-A material.

Every Kaze mask is manufactured in a dust-free environment and passes through heavy testing by international testing laboratories including Nelson Labs, S.G.S. and Intertek.

Unequaled comfort

Kaze features an origami-inspired 3D contoured fit, offering a breathable space when expanded. Innovations like adjustable straps and sponge nose bridges, palanggas, allow for all-day comfort.

Elevated style

This in-demand mask goes beyond the simple white mask with contemporary hues inspired by men’s, women’s and gender-neutral fashion. The brand released a new series of five neutral and nude tones in November 2020 for office-appropriate styles. The “respirator” now comes in 17 different colors, four curated collections, with more coming online. For those who appreciate that less equals more, Kaze’s simplicity offers infinite opportunities to make a statement, dahlings.

Founded in July 2020, the brand is focused on marrying professional quality and uncompromising style.

Kaze, meaning “wind” in Japanese, represents the vision that contemporary objects should be light, cool and dynamic. Just like the air we breathe in.

This unique positioning is molded by the team behind Kaze, a collective of design and manufacturing experts in Hong Kong. They believe everything can be improved upon, if only the underlying problem is found.

Justin Bieber

In the face of a pandemic, people not wearing face masks is a serious problem. While most know it is important to wear masks, these necessary safety tools can weigh lives down during these desperate times. Most people just tolerate them.

But the Kaze team saw an opportunity to turn face masks into objects of distinction and desire. The solution was to make masks fun, and increase the comfort level: comfortable, outfit-matching options encourage people to wear masks for longer durations — protecting themselves and their communities.

In the Philippines, Kaze is available at Moressi, Shangri-La Plaza, Okada, and S Maison.

The Kaze respirator is available in adult and mini sizes. For orders, call Moressi at 0917-8539500. Like and follow @Moressiph on Instagram and Facebook for updates.