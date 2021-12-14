



































































 




   







   















Fashion and Beauty

                        
The secret behind effective Korean skincare: Inner beauty

                        

                        
December 14, 2021 | 5:22pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The secret behind effective Korean skincare: Inner beauty
One hit category within health functional foods is what Koreans call “Inner Beauty,” which are also known as “beauty supplements” or “nutricosmetics.”
MANILA, Philippines — Korea’s great cultural wave—also known as “Hallyu”—is categorized by its beautiful actors, singers and dancers. Given its core as a visual language, Korean pop culture has raised some obvious questions: What’s the secret behind Korean beauty? What products are Koreans using and what habits are Koreans following to maintain that youthful glow?



Inner beauty is all the rage in Korea



Based on a research done by The Aprilab, around 70% of Koreans regularly consume health functional foods, which include vitamin supplements (pills, capsules, etc.) and other food products (beverages, snacks) that include special health-oriented ingredients.



In other words, Koreans are loyal consumers of vitamin-packed products to address various concerns in life: growth, aging, energy, digestion, fitness and more.



One hit category within health functional foods is what Koreans call “Inner Beauty,” which are also known as “beauty supplements” or “nutricosmetics.”



Inner Beauty products contain active ingredients that are formulated to address specific skin concerns like wrinkles, fine lines, irritation, acne and more.



“If you walk the streets of Gangnam today, you’ll find inner beauty product ads splashed across massive electronic billboards, buses and inside Gangnam’s bustling taxis. Every 7-Eleven check-out counter offers inner beauty products like collagen-filled jellies next to the usual candies and snacks. It seems like every Korean is consuming inner beauty products in 2021,” said the CEO of The Aprilab, a best-selling Korean inner beauty brand.






A large and growing body of clinical research supports the linkage between consistent consumption of beauty supplements and positive impacts to one’s appearance. 



In Korea, some popular active ingredients include collagen, glutathione and probiotics—each contributing to or helping a cellular function that can promote youthfulness or help prevent dermatological issues.



Gateway to Korean inner beauty products



The Aprilab—which has focused on bringing ultra-high Korean supplements to markets in South East Asia at affordable prices—offers a powerful two-in-one anti-aging supplement.



Called Time Blast, it contains both marine collagen (fight fine lines and wrinkles) and milk ceramides (protect the skin barrier). It’s also convenient taking one small two-gram sachet daily (no need to mix with water!) to maintain that sought-after glow.



According to one recent clinical study posted on the brand’s Instagram account, participants supplemented with marine collagen saw a significant 35% reduction in wrinkles over a 12-week period.



Super Balance, on the other hand, is a mango-flavored probiotic and prebiotic supplement that's formulated to lower levels of inflammation in the body. When inflammation occurs in the gut, it can often manifest as acne flare-ups, dry skin and sensitive skin. By integrating probiotics to help to balance both the good and bad bacteria in your body and prebiotics to assist with healthy digestion, Super Balance is an impressive combo.



Multiple clinical studies—including this one and this one—have suggested probiotics as a way to treat acne in combination with other therapies.



The Aprilab’s third and best-selling product is Ultrabright, a refreshing citrus-flavored supplement containing a powerful combination of Glutathione—an antioxidant produced naturally in our bodies—and Vitamin C, which helps the body to produce and process more Glutathione.



If you’re suffering from acne scars, redness, UV spots, or other hyperpigmentation, Ultrabright is a great option. According to a clinical study, Glutathione has been shown to lighten skin complexion when consumed regularly.



It’s rare that one brand carries a full suite of essential skincare vitamins like The Aprilab. Also notable is how it’s giving back to others.



For every order, the brand makes a matching donation to Vitamin Angels, an NGO dedicated to fighting child malnutrition.






Still looking for a Christmas gift?



If the answer is yes, The Aprilab has packed six of its yummy products into a gorgeous silk-matte gift box, along with its signature canvas bag, logo water bottle and a free postcard—for only P 1,500!



The Aprilab products can be found on the brand’s official Shopee store here (link to follow).



 



All of The Aprilab’s products are made in advanced HAACP production facilities in South Korea.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

